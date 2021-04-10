Adecco is looking for 60 telemarketers in the energy sector in Zaragoza

Despite unemployment data released this week, with an annual increase of 18.49% and 13,401 more unemployed than a year ago, there are new job opportunities in Aragn that can help the unemployed get out of the job. this situation. An important company in the contact center sector is looking for 60 telemarketers for the energy sector in Zaragoza. The function of the employees will be the issuance of calls for the marketing of electricity and gas products and services.

The process of selecting and recruiting the 60 expected new recruits will be led by Adecco, a global leader in human resources management, which will be in charge of filling vacancies. It is a great job opportunity for anyone looking for a new professional project.

To access the offer, it is essential to be a graduate of compulsory secondary education (ESO), in addition to having experience and agility in the management of office tools. Previous experience in sales and customer service, communication skills and proactivity will also be valued.

The selected profiles will receive initial face-to-face training to facilitate professional adaptation. The initial contract will be for a period of two months with the possibility of continuity. The working day will be 30 hours per week, in the morning, from Monday to Friday, with a salary of 7.89 euros gross / hour.

Interested parties can register for the offer via www.adecco.es at the following link: https://www.adecco.es/oferta-trabajo/venta-telefonica-sector-energetico-lav-tardes? ID = dbcf4571-c4cc- 491d-b13b-e010d5fcb31d

