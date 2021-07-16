Adecco is looking for dozens of metallurgists in Cordoba

Adecco, a world leader in human resources management, is looking for 40 experienced operators to work in a large multinational company in the metallurgical sector located in the province of Crdoba, more precisely in the municipality of Montilla. It is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a new professional challenge, to learn and develop in a leading company in the metallurgy sector.

Industrial electricians, refrigeration engineers and assemblers / benders are the profiles currently sought for this selection process. Those wishing to access these offers must have at least 2 years of prior experience in the metallurgy sector.

The mission of the employees in the vacant electrician positions will be the realization of the assembly of the electrical panels of the manufactured equipment. This assembly is carried out in a specific workshop within the factory.

Like the refrigerators, the employees will be in charge of the oxyacetylene welding of the refrigeration circuits, of the union of all the components of the hydraulic refrigeration circuit. For these operations, they perform welds at the different points of union of the pipes with the compressor and the other components of the machine.

The function of the assemblers / benders will be to select the sheet to be bent and to manually direct the operating robot, to record the movements automating the process, and to load the feeding of the bending equipment.

Temporary full-time contracts are offered, with the possibility of financial aid or compensation.

