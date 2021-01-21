Adecco launches seventh edition of ‘CEO for a month’

Young people who wish to apply for this recognition can register until April 16

2020 has undoubtedly been one of the most turbulent years for employment in recent history: hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost, numerous temporary employment regulatory dossiers have been approved and the number of members of the security service has decreased significantly. Social, etc. But if there was one group that, once again, has been hit hardest by unemployment in these pandemic months, it is undoubtedly the young. As the Adecco Group Institute announced a few weeks ago in the presentation of its 2020 Labor Market Directory: people under 25 have suffered the weight of the pandemic with each year employment close to 25%.

This is why Iker Barricat, Managing Director of Adecco Espaa, underlines the important challenge that companies have to face in front of these young people: “Spain has enormous challenges related to employment, but one of the most important Perhaps is to reduce the bloody rate of youth unemployment, a group that has also suffered the effects of the pandemic on employment with greater intensity. We currently have the best-trained workforce in history, our young people have a much higher level of education than in the rest of the European Union, the number of students enrolled in VET has reached a new record, yet our youth unemployment rate is the second highest in Europe. It is therefore essential that we work to improve the link between the supply of candidates leaving training centers and the needs of employers ”.

With this objective of supporting young talents in the pursuit of their professional vocation, the Adecco Group, world leader in human resources management, is launching the seventh edition of the “CEO for a month” initiative. A program that offers young people the opportunity to be CEO of the group for 30 days, in each of the 49 countries involved in the initiative, out of the 60 in which the group is present worldwide.

The Adecco Group wishes to continue promoting young talents and remains faithful to its commitment and attention to the professionals of the future through this initiative. The young people who will become “CEO of a month” during this seventh call will have a first approach to the job market, with an experience that will enrich their professional future. And this is how it is perceived and valued by them because in the survey How will the CEOs of Generation Z be? Carried out by the Adecco Group, 55% of young people surveyed consider that internships and practical learning are for them the best way to advance future leaders.

The young people selected in each country will support the CEOs in their daily work, to acquire the skills necessary to become better candidates in their professional future, with the development of key skills such as leadership, communication, team management or stress control, among other things, and with a salary depending on the position to be occupied.

In the case of Spain, the “CEO of a month” will take advantage of this opportunity with Iker Barricat, Managing Director of the Adecco group in our country. The winner will share his frenetic agenda, traveling to different regions, attending meetings, taking an active part in international conferences, preparing and developing presentations in front of the members of the steering committee and leading a team of nearly 2000 people.

How to become a “CEO for a month”?

To aspire to be “CEO for a month” at Adecco, applicants must be completing or recently completed studies (with no specific education or specialty level) and have a good level of English.

Those interested can register as soon as possible via the following link: https://foeurope-adecco.secure.force.com/jobboard/JobRegister?JobId=a1h7R00000Ti0hAQAR. Registrations will be open for four months, until April 16, 2021. After registration closes, an original face-to-face, virtual selection process will take place by Adecco’s top HR experts. There will be a test of English and reasoning. And also an assessment center, with special tests, which will also generate a differential experience for potential candidates.

Once this selection process is completed, in May, Iker Barricat, Managing Director of the Adecco group in Spain, as well as various Adecco selection experts, will elect the “CEO for one month” of this seventh edition. A process parallel to the rest of the countries that have the initiative.

From national to international CEO

The ten young people who have best fulfilled their functions of “CEO for a month” in the different countries will meet at the end of August to face the final bootcamp. Over several days, a selection process will be conducted to measure the aptitudes and skills of the candidates and elect the CEO of Adecco for a month in the world, who will work hand in hand with Alain Dehaze, global CEO of the Adecco Group.

Six young people have already lived the Spanish experience

Last year, at just 22 years old, Castilian-Manchego Pablo Esteban was chosen among 7,000 candidates to accompany Iker Barricat in his daily life as “CEO for a month” of the Adecco group in Spain. Passionate about geopolitics, he studied for six months in Lebanon to immerse himself in the economic, political, social and cultural reality of the country. When elected, he practiced in the legal department of Dominion Global and wanted to focus his career on international trade and corporate law. Currently, Pablo is about to complete his studies.

Pablo says participating in this initiative has been “without a doubt one of the best experiences of my life. Everything I have experienced will be very useful to me in my professional career ”.

Catalan Adriana Puig was also 22 when she became, in 2019, the “CEO for a month” of the Adecco group in Spain. Graduated in Industrial Engineering Technology, at the time of her election, she was studying for a Masters in Industrial Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Barcelona, ​​and combined it as a Research Assistant in the Engineering Department in Projects and Construction, in the same center. With this profile and after having demonstrated her skills, Adriana Puig managed to be the winner, among the 15,000 applications submitted to the call at national level. In addition, she was one of the top ten finalists to be “Global CEO for a Month”.

For his part, 2018 winner Miguel Castillo was a mentee in Google’s BOLD immersion mentoring program, was awarded an Erasmus scholarship at the University of Westminster and had a job opportunity as a writer for campus on LinkedIn. Miguel also had the chance to participate in the final bootcamp, remaining on the verge of being Alain Dehaze’s companion for a month.

The winner of the third edition of this program, Begoa Ses, worked for 3 months at the start-up “Opportumeety” and at the same time joined The Adecco Group Espaa as head of youth programs. After 1 year he became Product Marketing Manager at The Adecco Group Spain, and at the start of 2020 he joined the Adecco team in Berlin.

The winner of the second edition, Guillermo de Haro, had opportunities as diverse as an Erasmus stay at ESCE International Business School in Paris and another stay at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). He held the position of international sales operations within the Adecco Espaa group for 7 months and then joined the Talent program at Banco Santander private bank. He currently works at Procter & Gamble as a Sales Account Manager.

Hctor Recio, the first of the “CEO for a Month” winners and originally from Toledo, studied a Master of Science in Air Transport Management at Cranfield University. After him, she joined Astek in London for 15 months on an Amadeus IT Group project. After being signed by the client, he moved from Business Analyst to Implementation Project Leader in the London capital.

Click here to register for the “CEO for a Month” program

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital