Adecco offers nearly 100 hospitality jobs on the Costa del Sol for immediate integration

Specifically for the positions of waiter / a, governor and deputy governor / a, waiter / apartments, cook / kitchen assistant.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 13 June 2021



Adecco, specialist in Human Resources management, is looking for nearly 100 people in the province of Malaga, more precisely on the Costa del Sol (Marbella, Torremolinos, Estepona …) to immediately join the Hospitality sector.

Waiter, governor and deputy governor, floor waiter, cook and kitchen assistant are the most sought-after profiles at the moment for this selection process which coincides with the opening of the summer campaign on the city’s beaches. Costa del Sol Adecco Mlaga Consultants will be at the EXE Estepona hotel next Thursday 10, to conduct individual and group interviews with candidates interested in the offers. To do this, it is essential to make an appointment in advance by calling 600.907.404.

It is a great opportunity for all these people passionate about hospitality and who have immediate availability. Full-time and part-time contracts are offered (40h and 20h per week, respectively).

The mission of the employees in the server / a offerings will be to help serve, set up and garnish; handling of trays; serve and serve customers; product replacement; and perform the lunch and dinner service. A minimum of one year of experience is required in 4 and 5 star hotels, training in catering and fluency in English, a high level of French assessable.

As a cook, the duties of the employees will be the supervision, preparation, dressing and presentation of dishes; the development of the various elements according to the request of the service; and participation in the control of the supply, preservation and storage of goods.

People who wish to access these chef’s offers must have an intermediate / higher training cycle in gastronomy, cooking and / or catering; and at least 3 years of demonstrable experience as a cook. The ability to work in a team, organization and planning will be appreciated.

In other vacancies such as room waiters and kitchen assistants, employees will help clean and scrub rooms and other areas and prepare menus for hotels and restaurants, respectively. Previous experience will be valued and in the second case, cooking training.

Anyone interested can view available vacancies and register for vacancies through the Adecco website, entering the Personal Hostelera, Malaga search engine.

