Adecco Outsourcing and Arsys sign a collaboration agreement to offer an ICT infrastructure solution

Adecco Outsourcing, the division of the Adecco group leader in process and service outsourcing, and Arsys, the Spanish market leader in infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions with more than 25 years of experience, have signed a collaboration agreement to be able to offer an ICT infrastructure solution to all Adecco Outsourcing customers. It is a virtual office platform to host Adecco Outsourcing users, which communicates both with the Internet (via a WEB proxy) to serve Adecco customers, and with internal systems of Adecco. Adecco via MPLS lines or VPN tunnels.

The union of the two organizations is achieved with the aim of providing a complete solution to deploy virtual desktops quickly, flexibly, dynamically and with maximum security. It is a virtual desktop environment, which allows you to create, dispose of, and manage desktops centrally. Thanks to the great flexibility offered by the Virtual Desktop environment, the customer will be able to evolve his solution in a granular manner according to his needs.

According to Vinyet Bravo, technical director of Adecco Outsourcing: “This alliance strengthens our capacities for the design and delivery of HW and SW infrastructure solutions for our customers in Service mode, Daas, 100% personalized, scalable in one click, with the highest availability> 99.98%, redundant, efficient and all information security and confidentiality standards to guarantee the quality and continuity of service to our customers ”.

“This association allows us to provide end-to-end outsourcing service solutions with a high degree of specialization in information systems that we make available to our internal and external clients in a very agile and robust manner. With it, in addition, we make sure to be at the top of the ranking of solvent partners to support companies in their growth always in a sustainable manner ”, concludes the technical director of Adecco Outsourcing.

“Our alliance offers Adecco a solution that meets all the requirements of the new business. We are faced with a technology that meets the needs of companies in terms of mobility, performance and predictable costs in pay-per-use, ensuring efficient management of the workplace and minimizing the resources required for it. It means bringing everyone from one organization, regardless of their location, city, country or remote connection point, into one virtual office with endless possibilities. And, of course, with all the guarantees of security ”, explains Nieves Franco, CEO of Arsys.

Arsys offers, through a very easy-to-use control panel, the possibility of creating, deleting and managing the models which will then be used to deploy the virtual desktops.

This alliance guarantees the end customers of Adecco Outsourcing a turnkey service where Arsys provides the infrastructure and Modis IT, the specialized division of Adecco Outsourcing, the design, administration and user support services, where the figure Dedicated Service Manager centralizes and efficiently streamlines delivery service.

Arsys thus becomes the strategic partner of Adecco Outsourcing to offer this new Virtual Desktop formula.

