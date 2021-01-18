Adecco promotes employment in contact centers in Spain

Adecco, world leader in human resources management, has opened two major calls for employment and is looking for nearly a hundred professionals for Barcelona and Jerez de la Frontera.

Adecco is looking for 50 people to work at iSalud in Barcelona

Adecco, a world leader in human resources management, has opened a new selection process in Barcelona to indefinitely integrate 50 telemarketers into iSalud, the leading health and life insurance comparator in Spain.

Adecco thus selected 45 people for the position of telemarketer for the sale of automobile insurance and 6 for the position of telemarketer for health insurance. A good opportunity for anyone with business skills, previous sales experience and looking for a stable job with a permanent contract from the first moment.

The main functions of the employees of this company will be to make calls to people who are part of the iSalud database, to attract new customers, personalized advice, support throughout the process, and thus help them hire the best option for them in auto and health insurance.

People who wish to access these offers must meet several requirements, as at least 1 year prior experience is required in automobile sales and / or health insurance, be a proactive, dynamic person who enjoys dealing with customer and sales, and bilingual in Catalan and Spanish. Availability is required for immediate start, as incorporation is scheduled for mid-January.

For its part, Adecco offers a direct contract with iSalud, for an indefinite period. The working day will be 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested parties can register for the offers through www.adecco.es in the following links:

https://www.adecco.es/oferta-trabajo/teleoperadora-ventas-seguros-automovil?ID=8d82f9c4-dbba-410e-9bf5-cdef35d83c57

https://www.adecco.es/oferta-trabajo/teleoperadora-emision-llamadas-seguros-salud?ID=cb04265f-191d-4320-8961-ff787d3075dc

Adecco is looking for 40 sales agents in a multinational contact center company in Jerez de la Frontera

A major multinational of contact centers is looking for 40 teleoperators to place calls from booming companies in the energy sector in Jerez de la Frontera (Cdiz).

The selection process for the 40 planned incorporations will be led by Adecco, which will be in charge of filling the vacant positions. A great opportunity for all those looking for job stability and evolving in a new professional project.

To access the offer, it is essential to have the title of compulsory secondary education. In addition, previous experience in sales and customer service will be appreciated.

The mission of the employees of this multinational Contact Center is to call up different customer databases.

The selected profiles will receive initial online training to facilitate professional adaptation and a stable work schedule, part-time in the afternoon and on weekends and holidays free of charge. In addition, they will receive the base compensation as per the agreement plus incentives for sales made.

Interested parties can register for the offer via www.adecco.es at the following link:

https://www.adecco.es/oferta-trabajo/41386-agente-de-ventas-jerez-de-la-frontera?ID=2d19b49e-17c7-4dfb-9d01-194586b991f7

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital