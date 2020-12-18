Adevinta Spain joins Enrique Fernndez as Chief Data Officer

The company integrates this new role to optimize data analysis and improve strategic decision-making based on it.

Adevinta Spain, the company that owns the Fotocasa, habitaclia, InfoJobs, autos.net, motos.net and Milanuncios portals, integrates the figure of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) in the Data & Insights area to strengthen the Data and Machine Learning strategy of the company, one of its main pillars. Enrique Fernndez is the person chosen for this new role, which will focus on optimizing data analysis and improving strategic decision-making based on it.

The new CDO joins the team of Albert Sellars, Chief Technology Officer of Adevinta Spain: “The arrival of Enrique will allow us to move faster in our Data strategy, especially in Artificial Intelligence. With its integration, we hope to further improve our products and services to make our users’ experience memorable. “

Enrique has extensive experience in the technology industry and, in particular, in the fields of data and business intelligence, he has over 12 years of experience in large companies such as Vodafone and startups in exponential growth such as Just Eat. Today, he faces this new professional challenge with enthusiasm: “My main challenge is to promote the Data and Artificial Intelligence strategy of Adevinta Spain in response to the increasing digitization that we are experiencing in all areas. Data is the new oil, refined with the best technology on the market, we are committed to innovation. Now is the time to go further, to continue to grow and to aspire to more ambitious goals ”.

Adevinta Spaines’ new CDO has a degree in Computer Engineering from Alcal University and an MBA in Marketing Management from Rey Juan Carlos University.

