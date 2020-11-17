Adhesives & Sealants Market: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Growth Rate, Share, Covid-19 Impact And Trends With Forecast To 2020 – 2026 | Leading Players- 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik

Global adhesives & sealants market is expected to rise=, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing trend of lightweight & low carbon emitting vehicles and shift in the preferences of consumers towards hot-melt adhesives.

Market Definition: Global Adhesives & Sealants Market

Adhesives are those substances that help in binding two objects, making it firm and tough. On the other hand, sealants are used as a hard coating on a permeable surface or it can be used to block the passage of fluid. The use of adhesives and sealants can be seen in various applications such as transportation, consumer sealants, building & construction, paper & packaging, construction and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for adhesives & sealants from the building & construction industry; this factor will act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Shifting in the preferences of consumers towards hot-melt adhesives will also drive the market in near future

High demand for adhesives & sealants in Asia-Pacific region; this factor will also propel the market

Development of hybrid resins for the manufacturing of high-performance adhesives & sealants will also help the market to grow in future

Market Restraints:

Environmental regulations in North American and European countries; this factor will hamper the market to grow in near future

Volatility in the prices of crude oils, will act as a restraint for the market growth

Shifting rules and changing standards will also restrain the market growth

Adhesives & Sealants Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Adhesives & Sealants Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Adhesives & Sealants manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, The Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works , DAP Products , AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Royal Adhesives & Sealants and Franklin International among others.

Key points of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@

