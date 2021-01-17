administration of joe biden americas indians: america: jo biden made history, 20 indo-americans first appointed in administration – joe biden chains 20 american indians in administration 17 to key white house positions

Washington

New US President Joe Biden made history. Biden, who will be sworn in on Jan.20, has appointed at least 20 Indo-Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his administration. Of these 20 Indo-Americans, at least 17 people will occupy important positions within the powerful White House. One percent of America’s total population is Indo-American, and for the first time in an administration, such a large number of people will be appointed to this small community.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, and Kamala Harris will be sworn in on the same day as the country’s first female vice president. Harris will be the first vice president of Indian origin in the United States. She will also be the first African-American to take on this mission. This is the first time that so many Americans of Indian descent have been appointed to the administration of a president before the swearing-in ceremony. There are still many positions vacant in Biden’s administration.

Topping the list are Neera Tandon and Dr Vivek Murthy. Tandon was appointed director of management and budget for the White House office in the Biden administration, and Dr. Vivek Murthy as US surgeon general. Vanita Gupta has been appointed Associate Attorney General of the Ministry of Law. Biden on Saturday appointed Ujra Jeya, a former foreign service officer, under secretary of state for civil defense, democracy and human rights.

Mr. Rangaswamy, Founder of “IndiaSpora” said: “The dedication of the Indo-American community to public service was recognized early in this administration. I am particularly happy that there are more women among them. Mala Adiga was appointed policy director for future first lady Dr Jill Biden and Garima Verma was appointed digital director of the first lady’s office, while Sabrina Singh was appointed deputy press minister.

For the first time at the White House, two Indo-Americans from Kashmir are classified. Among them, Ayesha Shah has been appointed “head of partnerships” for digital strategy in the White House office and Sameera Fazli has been appointed deputy director of the United States National Economic Council at the White House. Another Native American Bharata Ramamurthy has been appointed deputy director of the National Economic Council of the White House.

Gautam Raghavan has been appointed deputy director of the president’s personnel office at the White House. Vinay Reddy has been named Biden’s Speech Director. Vedanta Patel will take over as deputy press minister to the president. Three Americans of Indian descent have been appointed to the White House National Security Council. Tarun Chhabra has been appointed Senior Director of Technology and National Security, Sumona Guha has been appointed Senior Director for South Asia and Shanti Kalathil as Democracy and Human Rights Coordinator.

Apart from these, Sonia Aggarwal was appointed Senior Advisor for Environmental Policy and Innovation in the White House Office of Domestic Environmental Policy and Vidur Sharma was appointed Policy Advisor for the investigation in the team. Action Kovid-19 from the White House. Two Indo-American women have been appointed to the White House Advisory Office. Neha Gupta was appointed Associate Council and Reema Shah as Deputy Associate Council.

Apart from that, for the first time in the White House, three other South Asians were appointed to important positions. Pakistani American Ali Zaidi has been appointed deputy national climate adviser to the White House, Sri Lankan American Rohini Kosoglu as domestic policy adviser to the vice president and Jayan Siddiqui as senior adviser to the chief of deputy cabinet of the White House.