Adobe and Microsoft revolutionize digital signature in Teams

Adobe and Microsoft have had a great relationship for a long time. Proof of this is the multiple integrations they have between the two with Teams. But, as if that weren’t enough, they continue to find new alliances. This time with the new integrations of Adobe Document Cloud.

Adobe Document Cloud, your best solution for signing documents in Teams

The San José-based company recognizes that its electronic signature service has been Microsoft’s preferred choice since 2017. These two giants have continued to expand the partnership through cross-cloud integrations. Pay particular attention to native electronic signature services.

To lead these integrations, we have Adobe Sign, it was the first electronic signature solution available in the Approvals app in Teams. For electronic signatures, companies are now implementing an online signature tool for Microsoft Teams.

With live signing in Microsoft Teams, users can host a signing agreement in a Teams video meeting. Thus, the signature is as if both parties are present and is signed at the time.

On the other hand, with the integration of Acrobat for Microsoft Teams, multiple Acrobat users will be able to comment and annotate PDF files stored in SharePoint, OneDrive or Teams without leaving the Teams app. Comments are captured in a single PDF which is stored for recording everything.

“While this is an important milestone in our work together, we won’t stop here,” Adobe said in a blog post. “You can expect to see more work between us and Microsoft not only in Adobe Document Cloud, but in other Adobe solutions as well.”

The real-time signature solution is a great solution to ensure that the signature is produced by the named person. It can change the way contracts are signed.