Adobe Flash will be uninstalled from Windows Update

This year we’re going to say goodbye to one of the web’s best-loved and hated plugins. Adobe Flash is saying goodbye this year after helping make web content unique. It has also contributed to endless problems and the evolution of the web and these issues doomed this plugin.

Windows Update will remove Adobe Flash

The decline of Adobe Flash is approaching not only in Windows but also in other systems. Advances in web technologies have made Flash’s death easier, and Microsoft wants to make it easier to get rid of.

Adobe Flash ended support on December 31, 2020. This month Microsoft can help end Flash by completely removing Adobe Flash Player from Windows 10 with an update. Microsoft already released an optional update in October 2020 through the Windows Update Catalog which removed Flash. But according to a Microsoft support page, the update that Flash removed will also be available from the Windows Server Update Service. Although this update is easier to receive, it will remain optional for the time being.

“This update is currently not available on Windows Server Update Service (WSUS). It will be available in early 2021, ”reads the support page. Also note that you can import the update manually through the Microsoft Update catalog site.

Support Page States: We are releasing this removal update prior to End of Support to help customers test and validate their environments for any impact that may arise when removing Adobe Flash Player. Additionally, if another security update for Adobe Flash Player is released, customers who perform this removal update will continue to receive the security update.

This update only removes Adobe Flash Player installed through Windows. If you manually installed it from another source, it will not be removed. For more information on removing Adobe Flash Player, see the link provided.

A Microsoft article describing the end of Flash says the update to remove Flash will be optional in early 2021 and will be recommended a few months later.

When the web switched to HTML5 and other technologies, Flash fell out of favor. Flash also has several security issues that make using other technologies more secure in comparison. Another sample of the evolution of technologies and the limitation of the time available to them.