Adobe Lightroom now available on Windows 10 on ARM

ARM is the future and the future is closer than many imagine. With Apple betting more than anyone else on ARM and Microsoft at the expense of their partners who make corresponding chips, some companies are already running their programs. Today we have good news for ARM enthusiasts: Adobe Lightroom is now available for Windows 10 on ARM and for Apple computers with the M1 chip. It will soon be joined by Photoshop, which is already in beta.

Adobe Lightroom is doing its part to build the ARM revolution

What does it mean? While Windows 10 on ARM and Mac OS on ARM users could already use Lightroom via emulation, compiling these programs for ARM will allow them to run natively. This will be a significant improvement in terms of energy efficiency and performance, allowing you to exploit the full potential of the respective processors.

Thus, in the area of ​​Windows 10, owners of equipment such as the Surface Pro X (first or second generation) benefit from this approach from Adobe. As for Apple, happy owners of a MacBook Pro, MacBook Air or Mac mini with the M1 chip will also be able to run Lightroom natively.

This update to Lightroom will particularly benefit Windows 10 users on ARM, as its chips are less powerful than Apple’s M1 and the emulation is less satisfactory. To enjoy Adobe Lightroom compiled for ARM, all you need to do is update your applications to the latest version.

It’s a pleasure to see developers start to take a serious interest in ARM and embrace the huge leap it can make for the industry. We may be facing one of the biggest “revolutions” for users after many years of “refried” and little improvement. Despite being Windows 10 users, we have to admit Apple’s great credit for leading this transition. Hopefully Lightroom is just the first in a long series. You can purchase the software by following this link.