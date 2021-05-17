After a short period of beta testing, Adobe announced that Photoshop is now ready for release on Windows 10 ARM. In this way, we will have a native image editing application for Surface Pro X and other equipment with ARM processors.

Adobe Photoshop already works natively on Windows 10 ARM

Some will say that Adobe accelerated development thanks to Apple, others will say the opposite, the positive is that Windows 10 ARM has one of the most popular apps in the native app catalog. While the company has yet to announce the app’s arrival in ARM, the truth is that the help page already states that native Photoshop support in ARM is coming this month.

In addition, Photoshop supports most of the functions already present on non-ARM equipment. But just in case, there are a series of functions that are not yet available in Windows 10 ARM, let’s see what they are:

Import, export, and playback of embedded video layers Shake reduction filter Prompting to edit workflows is not supported. For more information on other ways to send invitations on the web, see Access and edit shared documents in the cloud. Synchronization of items is not in default mode.

After almost six months of testing, it now looks like the folks at Adobe are ready for the ARM release. We’ll see if other Adobe Creative Suite apps follow in Photoshop’s footsteps and reach Windows 10 ARM.