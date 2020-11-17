Adobe Photoshop for Windows 10 on ARM is now in beta

The big news comes to us via Jeremy Sinclair on Twitter. We have already indicated that Microsoft could benefit from Apple’s bet and it seems to be true. Today we have to announce that Adobe Photoshop is starting its testing phase for Windows 10 on ARM.

Adobe Photosop moves to Windows 10 on ARM

In the world of productivity, the Office suite and the Adobe suite are the most popular. That’s why the switch from Adobe Photoshop to ARM processors in Windows 10 is great news. As Jeremy Sinclair details on Twitter.

Oooo what is this ??

Adobe finally provides native Windows ARM64 support for Photoshop in a beta ??? 👀👀👀https: //t.co/81Cx9FnCkO pic.twitter.com/xYux1EnQIm

– Jeremy Sinclair #WIMVP (@ sinclairinat0r) November 17, 2020

When our colleague, Javier Gualix, was able to test the Surface Pro X, he indicated that Photoshop’s performance was good but was far from native. With this novelty, Microsoft ensures to have Office and Adobe Suite running under Windows 10 on ARM.

This will not only affect future buyers of these devices. It may also involve calling on other developers. Getting Adobe into Windows 10 on ARM is a major change for this system.

We hope to keep talking about other apps making the jump to Windows 10 beta on ARM. So, with the next review of the Surface Pro X with the SQ2 processor, we will find an improvement in performance in Photoshop.