adolescence-without-filters-on-instagram

Sofia’s Instagram, 17 years, 2nd of Baccalaureate of Arts in a private center: sunsets, his dog, outdoors, cool places. Before, he would upload photos of himself. They praised his body. She replied that the one she had published was the best among a thousand, don’t believe it. He stopped uploading them. Sofia in reality: dark hair, eyes framed in black, red sweater and ripped skinny jeans showing the knees. Pinch the grass and sentence:

– One of the bad things about Instagram is being so hooked. I saw it clear when it fell . When I got up from my nap I was not carrying anything. And there you start, like, what is happening? How am I going to communicate? Even if you don’t communicate with anyone later. But you’re like … and if someone just wrote me to tell me something, you know? And that’s where the worst begins.

How much time does Sofia spend on Instagram?

– I had a bad time. I was going to work, I was waiting for the bus and I said, what do I do? Mabel points out, 15 years, straight hair, the lean body of a figure skater adorned with little gold chains. Study 2º of Baccalaureate of Excellence in an institute. It has been changed this year from a private school. Mabel’s Instagram: she and her friends, her dog, places she visits.

Beatriz intervenes, 16. Printed kimono, Dr. Martens platform boots, International Baccalaureate at a private school. Train like a golfer. His Instagram: only group photos and landscapes. Despite the harmonic features and an obvious concern for taking care of his appearance, he does not look good enough to upload an image of him. It says:

– Instagram has become a hobby , you know? I get on the road in the morning and the first thing I do is look at my cell phone. When he fell he was on the bus and did not know what to do. I couldn’t wear TikTok either because I didn’t have headphones. You notice that the mobile becomes useless, I swear. I felt like …

– That only serves to call.

– And nobody calls.

In A few sentences, five girls sitting under a tree in a park surrounded by chalets in a town that borders the A-6 in Madrid, summarize the use they make and the ambivalence generated by the most popular social network among young women. They, adolescents, are the most vulnerable profile to the risks that the application entails. Without it you are nobody, they say. Later they will comment as an anecdote that they know a girl who does not have Instagram. They are very veteran in the application; although it is not allowed until 13 years, most entered earlier.

Beatriz, Mabel, Ainhoa, Blanca and Sofía talk in a park near their educational centers, on the outskirts of Madrid. Bald Elm

Instagram -not the phone, not WhatsApp- is the artery that unites them to friends, and also to their betrayals: if someone makes an excuse not to meet, then the stories (stories, ephemeral publications) of the spree give him away. Upload and watch stories is his favorite occupation and also chat based on photos. They hardly have any images on their wall. They delete them because they no longer like them or they archive them as a souvenir. Interviews with other adolescents from different localities and subsidized educational centers, public and private, reveal the same pattern. The feed, that river of photographs and videos of the profiles that follow is their great window to the world. From the environmental cause to feminism, through cooking recipes or sports or musical references.

I have a better body than you, I am more beautiful than you, I have more than you

Instagram also means peering into a reality that is displayed imposingly based on filters, with the good side of the face – everyone knows which is theirs – and the posturing of bodies hyper-normative decorated with exclusive brands in dream settings. A sometimes toxic and dangerous place, where worth is measured in likes . Facebook, the owner of Instagram, knows it although it had publicly denied it, as revealed by The Wall Street Journal. In an internal report, March 2020, it is stated that “a 32% of the girls say that when they feel bad about their body, Instagram makes them feel worse. ”

– It hasn’t happened to me, I still to influencers , to supermodels, but I’ve never had the feeling of comparing myself to them. In other words, I know that in the end they lead a different rhythm of life, I don’t know what is real and what is not. I have never had the feeling of feeling compared or worse. He knew how to differentiate. Her life and mine are opposite.

That’s what Blanca says, 17 years, partner of Sofía in the Baccalaureate of Arts. A T-shirt of One Direction, the group that comforted her during confinement, with her sick father in hospital has been removed for the video. Her Instagram is Madrid, heaven, she with friends or “doing something stupid.”

– I didn’t care about waxing on my legs. Well, by Instagram I was more influenced to say: damn, I feel strange.

Ainhoa, 16 years, she is wrapped in an elegant black coat. She is a classmate of Sofía and Blanca. Upload photos of her face and body and follow models and people who are “very natural”, who do not wax or do not put on makeup, “although I’m sure they will do something later,” he reflects, “but I try to follow those accounts because they seem to me the most natural thing on Instagram. ”

The network, he says, gives him a lot of security and a lot of insecurity. “If I upload a photo and a lot of people start answering me, then suddenly I get security. But if nobody answers me, or if it has fewer likes than other publications, or not as many comments as I expected, I am disappointed and that insecurity enters me to say, well, I am believing myself too much and I am not. The worst thing about Instagram is that, that comparison that is made between the people of ‘is that I have more than you. It’s that I have a better body than you. I am more beautiful than you. And it is that I have the Instagram better done than you ‘. Comparing myself has affected me a lot. It has been horrible, it is the worst thing that I could have happened on Instagram. It went to more, to more, and I started therapy. They told me that’s it, it’s over. I did a detox for two months or so. It became eternal. Because when you are a teenager you have to be aware every day of what stories they upload and who writes you. In those two months I learned that it was not necessary either, that you don’t have to be aware of it all the time. Now I’m much better, I don’t usually compare myself so much. ”

Ainhoa’s toxic relationship with Instagram

Celso Arango, president of The Spanish Society of Psychiatry and head of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry service at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid, believes that Instagram is the most dangerous network a priori “because there the acceptance of others plays a more relevant role”, although it does not consider “That someone with strengths hurts.” If you ask young people, the ubiquitous imaging platform is also the worst rated at seven out of 14 parameters of health and well-being, with YouTube being the most appreciated. This is clear from a study conducted in 2017 by the Royal Society of Public Health and the University of Cambridge. Instagram has a very negative impact on body image, first of all, in the hours of sleep and the fear of missing events ( FOMO , Fear Of Missing Out ), believe that it favors cyberbullying and less frequently the associated with anxious, depressive symptoms and loneliness. On the body image stands out in another internal report of Facebook, carried out with British and American teenagers. He found that more than 40% of young women who looked unattractive started to feel this way on Instagram.

Four other teenagers from 15 years have a similar conversation, but by videoconference . They are students of a public institute in a popular neighborhood in Madrid. Yasmina wears long braids that go from the chest to the back and vice versa. She lives five hours a day on Instagram and her friends consider her a influencer :

– I don’t like my body and the rest of society doesn’t like it. So whenever I see people in bikinis, for example, I feel super bad because I say to myself I wish I had this girl’s great body, I always compare myself and I don’t think about what’s behind it, maybe she has gone to the gym every day to achieve that, I always compare without knowing what is behind something, but yes, I get to feel bad about my body.

Elisa answers, curly hair and glasses:

– The comparison is unconscious because we already have it ingrained, that is, we have to be the best, we have to be perfect.

Blanca, the One Direction fan of the other group, He doesn’t upload photos of his face.

– I’m not attractive, but it’s also due to the fact that people on Instagram are all gorgeous, I haven’t seen an ugly person.

They all cheer up:

– How many times have we said of someone: buah, it is that in person it changes a lot.

– Yes, catfish is the word (an Anglicism that describes the fake profiles that are created for e cheat or flirt)

– In social networks at the end you know your angle …

– You know well what you want to edit and then in person …

The unease at one’s appearance when entering the endless showcase of more or less real perfect bodies is relevant at a time when eating disorders are skyrocketing ―they have grown a 20% -. This is what Marian Fernández, psychologist at the Association in Defense of Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia (Adaner) believes: “It is a place where information on diet and exercise is within the reach of a click.” Extreme perfectionist adolescents with low self-esteem are especially vulnerable, he assures.

Blessed dependence

Facebook researchers stated that although young people were aware of the toxicity of the network could not get away from it. Or yes.

– My life without Instagram would be much better, proclaims Ainhoa.

– Well, it’s like very peace in the sense that it is everything…, third White

– Very, very nice, Mabel intervenes.

-… It’s like a fashion show, as very idealized and not all applications have it— concludes Blanca.

Beatriz Martín Padura is the director of the Foundation for Help against Drug Addiction, which through the Reina Sofía Center on Adolescence and Youth investigates the use of of technology and works on “good use, disconnection and promoting critical thinking.” It is clear to him: “They know the risks and yes, it compensates them, you have to understand that.” Most, the 60%, are what he calls “cautious and saturated”. An investigation of the center among young people between 15 and 24 years in 2018 found that more than half (51, 5%) consider the time they dedicate to networks to be excessive, although, the researchers point out, “it is a price they are willing to pay” to interact. They come to speak of “beneficial addiction” or “blessed dependence.” And also more than half admit that they have ever felt saturated “to the point of having to disconnect.” Martín Padura believes that it is necessary to understand the digital self of the children, and it happens that “sometimes the parents do not take the role of me ediators due to lack of digital skills, they do not feel as skilled as adolescents ”. The mother of a boy from 15 years, with access to the accounts of his son – he is three -, defends that parents are aware of what adolescents do on Instagram and, in his case, has been able to avoid inappropriate or illegal behavior. “And that the photos he sends you do not see, only the ones he receives,” he says. She has surprised her son posing without a shirt and receiving photos from her friends in a thong. In any case, the expert continues, “I always put the example that when children are very young we help them cross a street but it does not occur to us to forbid them to go out.”

The talk in the park follows:

– That thing about a boy starting to follow you and giving like to a photo of ago 39 weeks, in plan, this is my way of flirting with you, my mother, Sofía launches.

Have you linked through Instagram ?, inquire journalists. And he arms himself:

– Yes, but with the worst possible people.

– Then you see them in person and they go like a man hammer.

– The typical chop.

– Horrible, horrible, disgusting.

– He responds with a fire And that’s it, as if to say, I’ve already done my part and now you have to do your thing.

Harassment is written with seven

Flirting, a horror, okay, and more serious problems? At a party with her older sister, Ainhoa ​​liked an acquaintance of her, who takes her out 16 years.

– He asked me for friendship and my sister told him hey, that Ainhoa ​​has 16 years, so please. But he asked me again and she told him stop, seriously. And just like seven times. We threatened that if he continued we would make his constant requests public. A few days ago he asked me again and we had to upload a screenshot of my stories telling that it was a shame.

Yasmina’s experience with cyberbullying

A 59 % of Spanish adolescents suffer bullying on social networks, according to a report by 2020 of the NGO Plan International, which interviewed young people between 15 and 24 years and it is Instagram where it occurs the most (35%). They or other girls they know have received insults (77 %), are publicly embarrassed (64% ) or sexually harassed (58 %). More frequently by people from school or work (41%) or anonymous users (30%).

Everyone except Mabel has a private account. Sofía put the lock on hers when a man who is always at the train station began to follow her and wrote it. “I got a little scared,” he says.

– Lately I don’t know why, but Instagram is full of accounts like porn.

– “Buah , uncle ”, cheer the others. They are counted that they receive friend requests, or messages.

– Who follows 900 people and he does not have any followers and in his biography he says, “to get wet, enter here” … What you have to do is block the account and all the ones you can create.

– But still, every day and early in the morning you go and find that …

In the conversation on Zoom, Lucía says that she does not speak for Instagram with anyone you don’t know. Elisa and Yasmina tell that through the network they have met people. “It has happened to me,” says the second, “that someone follows an artist that I also follow, and at one point you ask him something about him and you end up being his friend.” Yasmina only meets people with whom she has followers in common “to be able to verify that she is someone real and that there is no other behind that screen.” And he continues:

– Gentlemen have written to me, because they are masters of 40 years or more, with the intention of flirting with me. They think that we are not mature enough to know what is right and what is wrong.

And Elisa:

– They think we are desperate looking something. And every time we dare to denounce it. Because you know that the environment is going to support you, it is not going to call you a slut, but the person who sent it to you.

– People think that we are all the time looking for the approval of the rest and they think you’re going to listen to them, Lucia intervenes. It’s been several times that you listen to it or several times that it happens to you, then you end up normalizing it, although it is not something normal, Yasmina ditch.

Lucia, who wears straight hair, like the other Lucia , tells something that all the girls interviewed know or have heard:

– I have seen that there are groups of people who create accounts just to criticize someone, and write anonymously or comment on the photos and tell them to kill themselves and things like that. And then others who create accounts posing as those who attack and upload photos of him.

The five friends show their mobile phones and chat about the posts they see on Instagram. Bald Elm

That black hole when studying

If Ana’s friends, 14 years old, a student from a high school in Valencia want to locate her, they already know they have Than send him a photo on Instagram. “When I study I have to put my cell phone on the other side of the room just so I don’t have to look at it out of the corner of my eye and say, five minutes, because I know that those five minutes are going to turn into half an hour.” Half of young people very often feel an urge to check the phone to see if something new has happened. FOMO outright. Micaela is the same age as Ana and studies in a private center in Madrid. “Instagram makes me lose time studying and if I’ve ever stayed at night looking at it, I sleep badly,” he says. She is not the only one, Instagram is a black hole in which she falls when she takes her elbows off the table.

Yasmina: I mean, I’ll be 10 minutes and I start to do what I have to do. Lie, I’m minutes, plus three hours, then another two …

Elisa: You get tired and take your mobile and see if someone has uploaded something new. Let’s see if someone has written to me, that no one writes to you.

Beatriz: I studied at home and during breaks I started to look Instagram and have noticed that now I’m in the library during breaks…

Mabel: You talk to people and you feel much more rested than looking at your mobile.

Beatriz: And really, you rest, and you enter with more desire than when you are with your mobile.

Mabel: What’s more, you sales minutes and you say hey, are we going in now? And on the other hand, before when you looked at your mobile, well, 10 minutes on Instagram and ten minutes passed and you said no, no, more time, I need more time to rest.

It’s one thing to procrastinate with Instagram falling into those traps of 10 minutes more and another are the signs of addiction, according to Consuelo Tomás, director of the Valencian Institute of Gambling and non-toxic addictions, the first center that was created in Spain to treat addictions to gambling and without substance more than 30 years: “It happens when it is the central axis of your life, when academic performance decreases, you prefer to be there before interacting live and direct or going to the cinema ”. That’s what parents say when they come for help. This is not the case of any of the adolescents interviewed.

I’m down

Facebook also knows that when young women enter Instagram sometimes they feel sadder or more anxious. In any case, the COVID crisis, which has affected the mental health of children and adolescents, does not help. A review of research in which the psychiatrist Arango has participated on the effect of confinement in children and adolescents has found a relationship between excessive exposure to social networks and symptoms of depression and anxiety. The finding is in agreement with other studies. In the Cambridge one, young people pointed to the networks as aggravating their anxiety. And, again, it has to do with friends having fun or on vacation and, again, comparisons.

Elisa: I saw people with a lot of friends staying all the time uploading stories , with many groups, mentioning people with pictures, all super incredible and many followers and likes . And I thought, I’m a pringada, I don’t have friends, I don’t have a social life, I’m nothing in life because I don’t have likes , neither followers nor stories … And no, I just don’t upload it and that’s it. You have to learn to see that.

Ainhoa: It can happen to you for self-esteem, for anything, but me and I think everyone. It’s that I see my friends going out with other people and they haven’t told me anything and I don’t sleep all night. Or you have a move with someone for messages and you are worried and it is horrible.

Sofia: Imagine that you are talking to a boy and you like him a lot and suddenly you see that he gives like to the typical photo of a blonde supermodel with blue eyes, slim. You think, how am I going to like me if I’m the opposite of that?

Yasmina: was very sad for comments he made people around me, because just up one thing and was thinking all the time what are they going to think, what are they going to say, are they going to like it, they are not going to like it …

Learn

Because on Instagram you learn a lot.

– A lot of food things, a lot, says Mabel

– I’m more fashionable, it’s my hobby , Beatriz account

Sofía, Ainhoa ​​and Blanca have started to follow feminist accounts after changing schools and friends. The environmental fight is also present. There are alternatives before you stop using Instagram.

What Blanca has learned on Instagram

Elisa: What we have to teach is to not compare ourselves, to have self-esteem, to not have to be perfect or follow certain roles, to respect other people and not to criticize for criticizing, because it hurts. Rather than stop using it, it is important to be aware that you are using it well and teach other people to use it well.

Lucia: Once we internalize how to use it, we learn to distinguish things and separate what is Instagram from what is real life. If you know how to use it well and are aware of the risks it can entail, it really isn’t that dangerous.