ADP, recognized as the best place to work for people with disabilities

ADP, empresa lder a nivel mundial en el uso de la tecnologa para la gestin del Capital Humano (HCM), anuncia que el ndice global Disability Equality Index (DEI) de Disability: IN le ha otorgado la mxima puntacin como Mejor Lugar para trabajar para People with Disabilities. Launched in 2015 by Disability: IN and the American Association of Persons with Disabilities (AAPD), the DCI Index is recognized as the most reliable inclusion assessment tool for businesses.

Created by a group of diverse business leaders, political experts and disability advocates, the goal of the DCI Index is to help businesses make a positive impact on unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. In 2021, 319 companies used the DCI to push their disability inclusion policies through the analysis of factors such as Culture and Leadership; Access to the entire company; Employment practices (benefits, hiring, employment, education, retention and promotion, accommodations); Community participation; and the diversity of suppliers. During the pandemic, the index added new questions on technology, previously unweighted, to promote digital and distance accessibility, benefits for mental well-being, services for deaf and hard of hearing employees, and options. flexible working.

“We are very proud to be recognized for creating an inclusive culture that supports all of our partners around the world,” said Bob Lockett, Director of Diversity and Talent at ADP. “Equity and inclusion in the workplace are at the heart of our values ​​and a powerful driver of innovation. To preserve the greatest potential of people, we must create workplaces that are suited to their individual strengths and meet their needs. From business resources such as Thrive, accessible technology, inclusive recruiting initiatives, or unconscious bias training, we can build spaces that allow any employee to thrive to their fullest. “

“DCI recognizes companies that are committed to creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities,” said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. “It’s great news to see more and more companies fighting to make it happen, just as we advocate for the rights of people with disabilities for the 60 million Americans with disabilities, breaking down barriers to employment, to technology and health care.

ADP is committed to creating a culture that includes all forms of identity and expression of gender, race, ethnicity, nationality, age, sexual orientation and status disability, through various initiatives such as improving technological accessibility, participating in popular races, promoting the diversity of providers and training to foster awareness and acceptance in areas such as neurodiversity and unconscious prejudices. As a result of its work in this area, ADP was ranked eighth on the DiversityInc list of the 50 Best Companies for Diversity in 2021. Additionally, the company helps companies advance their own diversity, equity and diversity efforts. ‘inclusion by offering a toolkit with best practices, tools and resources, as well as thematic webinars such as, for example, “Including disability in the workplace: best practices to involve and support EVERYONE”.

