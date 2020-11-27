AdQualis renews its managerial leadership with a double signature

Coming from AdQualis Human Results, an integral consultancy firm in the management of people and talents, a pioneer in the search for executives in Spain, they wanted to take a new step in their expansion and consolidation and therefore announced a strategic shift in their HR Consultants division.

The aim of this movement is to adapt consulting services to the recent needs of organizations and their leaders.

This division of AdQualis, specializing in improving the performance and satisfaction of organizations from the base of people, thus adapts its consulting activity to current customer demand with new projects and action plans for achieve their medium and long term objectives in the new context of change.

Among the new strategic lines of HR Consultants are training and skills development, the transformation and professionalization of family businesses, the rationalization of businesses to focus on results and direct advice to management teams.

In this sense, AdQualis HR Consultants will launch a new program focused on companies that need to develop profiles with their own leadership style, as well as a periodic support service for senior executives for organizations that need to. a redefining strategy.

To lead this strategic shift, the company has appointed Xavier Casanovas, as Managing Director and Pedro Torres as Commercial Director of AdQualis HR Consultants, who will also be part of the AdQualis management committee. Both are founders of the specialist consultancy firm Casanovas Human Touch and have more than 20 years of experience in consultancy organizations and individuals.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital