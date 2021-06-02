Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market | Recent Trends, Top Manufacturers Analysis And Demand by Key Regions – Whidbey Daily News

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is accounted for $7.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $27.56 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The rise in global energy demand and the need for improved customer service level and utility efficiency are driving the market growth. However, an inadequate financial incentive for utilities is hampering the growth of the market.

Advanced metering infrastructure helps in two-way communications and provides system operators with an IT-enabled interface with residential and commercial consumers. Advanced metering infrastructure provides various kinds of devices and services such as smart meter, meter communication infrastructure, data management which are being used by residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Based on the solution, the meter data management segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period as meter data management solution maintains the meter data repository for a limited amount of time before it goes to a data warehouse and makes this data available to authorized systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing population and acceptance of these modern systems by utility companies and growing awareness of consumers regarding wastage and consequently carbon footprints.

Some of the key players profiled in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market include Schneider Electric, Trilliant Networks, Inc., General Electric, Cisco Systems, Siemens, Honeywell, Landis+Gyr, Itron, IBM Corporation, Silver Spring Networks, TietoEVRY, Elster Group SE, Sensus and Aclara Technologies LLC.

Product Types Covered:

• Communication Modules

• Two-Way Smart Meters

Devices Covered:

• Smart Meters

• Support Systems (In-Home Display Units)

• Home Area Networks (HANS)

Components Covered:

• Meter

• Head-End System

• Collector

• Communication Infrastructure

Deployment Models Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Services Covered:

• System Integration

• Program Management and Consulting

• Meter Deployment

Solutions Covered:

• Meter Data Management

• Meter Communication Infrastructure

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

• Meter Data Analytics

End Users Covered:

• Residential

• Industrial

• I&C (Instrument and Control System)

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa