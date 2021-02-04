advantages and disadvantages of the different payment methods for managers

Company cards: advantages and disadvantages of the different payment methods for executives

Corporate cards offer some benefits, especially for employees who do not have a credit card due to scarcity or lack of credit.

BY The Entrepreneurship Club, 16:15 – 04 February 2021



Corporate cards are one of the preferred payment models for those who have to travel frequently for business reasons. Moreover, as evidenced by a guide prepared by Captio, this type of card makes it possible “to obtain consolidated statements of accounts facilitating the aggregation of expenditure”.

This is how Captio’s executive director, Joel Vicient, considers it advantageous to use this payment system, because “they provide very valuable data, such as the total amounts spent on plane tickets or meals, which allow businesses to negotiate discounts and tie expenses to certain projects. or customers ”.

Corporate cards offer certain benefits, especially for employees who do not have a credit card due to a shortage or lack of a card. Over the years, corporate cards have evolved and many companies are now choosing to make virtual cards for their employees. These are cards linked to centralized corporate card accounts. What does it mean? Well, it allows you to record refunds and other card benefits and add the data.

Apart from this, experts remember that one-time codes can be used to reduce the risks and possibilities of fraud and also allow the application of tighter controls and spending limits.

But it is not the only means of payment used at the company level. The truth is, non-commercial payment methods are also often used, such as cash, supplier invoices, personal cards, and business cash advances. These are means of payment that are mainly used for meals, hotels or land transport. But, as Jeanne Liu, GBTA’s vice president of research, points out, “There are some challenges with these payment options, including less visibility of spending, which makes it difficult to monitor and enforce policy compliance and enforcement. performing reconciliations, refunds and other administrative functions ”.

