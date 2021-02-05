advantages, difficulties and challenges faced by businesses

COVID-19 has been the great catalyst for teleworking in Spanish companies. According to the study carried out by Moebius Cosulting, “Telework: the unexpected transformation” during the months of October, November and December 2021, which had the participation of 1140 executives, managers and employees of Spanish companies, more than 93% of Employees of the companies included in the study currently use telework in some of its forms. Before COVID-19, this percentage did not reach 44%

The study focuses on how managers and employees live the experience of teleworking during the pandemic and their expectations as to how it will be used when we return to real normality.

It will premiere next Tuesday, February 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in streaming. You can subscribe at the following link: teletrabajo.moebiusconsulting.com

American Express HR Director Elena Dinessen, Capgemini HR Vice President Arancha Torres and Orange Business Services HR Director Paz Fonteboa will attend. All will share their experiences and their vision of the future of teleworking. Agustín Rosety, Managing Partner of Moebius Consulting and Fernando de la Rosa, Managing Partner of Foxize will participate as facilitators of the event.

A report to download

The study report, which is nearly 50 pages long, will be available for download from the Moebius Consulting website once the event is over. It contains interesting conclusions on the main difficulties encountered during the implementation of telework and the benefits that its implementation brings.

Responses are segmented by industry, company size, age, gender and level of organization.

In addition, the participants shared what are the main initiatives taken in their companies to ensure the success of teleworking in 2021. These concern the reorganization of office spaces, investments in technology, the implementation of new forms of telecommuting. work, changes in leadership style and people management policies.

After hosting the webinar, participants will have access to the full report of the study in which all the data will be detailed and the main conclusions will be set out.

Click here to register for the webinar

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital