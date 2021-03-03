AECOM recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the fifth consecutive year

2021 Ethisphere Recognition of the World’s Most Ethical Companies recognizes AECOM for its commitment to integrity and for having a positive impact with its investors

BY RRHHDigital, 16:15 – 03 March 2021



AECOM, a leading international company in architecture, design, transportation and sustainability, has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Mythical Companies of 2021. This is the fifth year that AECOM has received this distinction for its commitment to promote integrity and have a positive impact on the countries in which it operates.

“AECOM is committed to working with the highest level of ethics and integrity, which helps ensure the success of our company, our employees and our shareholders,” said Troy Rudd, CEO of AECOM.

“Congratulations to all of AECOM’s members for earning this prestigious recognition,” said Timothy Erblich, CEO of Ethisphere. “AECOM continues to demonstrate unwavering commitment to exceeding accessibility and accountability standards through its comprehensive training program. His emphasis on ethics continues to have a positive impact on the different groups he serves year after year, ”he added.

Milestones of AECOM Spain

AECOM’s effort to preserve a work culture defined by integrity is paramount to sustaining its success. Its Ethics and Compliance program is one of its essential axes and an integral part of the company’s culture. AECOM Spain has been working on this for a long time. In fact, in 2018 we implemented our own compliance model. The objective of this model is to guarantee an ethical and responsible management of the activities carried out by the employees and managers of the company. Components of the model include: Criminal Risk Map, Code of Conduct, Complaints Channel, Disciplinary System, and Criminal Compliance Body.

“At AECOM Spain, we are committed to doing the right thing and providing our services with integrity. It is a source of pride that our values, our ethical culture and our leadership have been recognized by Ethisphere with this distinction ”, says Javier Camy, Managing Director of AECOM Spain.

