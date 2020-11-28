AEDIS and AESE sign a collaboration agreement to promote the employment of people with disabilities

AEDIS and AESE sign a collaboration agreement to promote the employment of people with disabilities

The Association of Businesses for People with Disabilities (AEDIS) and the Spanish Association for Assisted Employment (AESE) have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the employment of people with disabilities.

More specifically, the two entities wish to promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences in order to provide the sector with tools promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities in society through employment.

Thanks to this agreement, AEDIS and AESE will work together to carry out the following actions:

share information and jointly carry out studies, analyzes and publications of interest to the disability sector. collaborate with each other in projects that contribute to the betterment of the disabled group. work together to develop proposals for normative change that facilitate the professional integration of people with disabilities.

The president of AEDIS, Bernab Blanco, and the president of AESE, Alfonso Gutirrez, were present at the signing, who underlined the importance of this alliance and the commitment of the two entities to work together for and for the people with disabilities.

Bernab Blanco showed his satisfaction for “the start of this common project which aims to move forward in flexible formulas that allow entities in the sector to contribute to improving the employability of people with intellectual disabilities”.

For his part, Alfonso Gutirrez said: “Both entities are working to create and generate new employment opportunities for people with disabilities and it is very important to go hand in hand and be united in this goal.”

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital