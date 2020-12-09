AEDIS calls for more help from companies for the employment of people with disabilities

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, AEDIS, the professional association of non-profit organizations that provide care services to people with disabilities, calls on the government and regional administrations to strengthen the funding of these companies to ensure their viability. and mitigate cost overruns, while factoring in recovery and reconstruction plans.

Currently, entities and associations are going through a complicated situation when they make a big financial effort to comply with special pandemic prevention measures in all the centers and services they manage. They had to deal with new hires of personnel, adapting the facilities to current regulations, in addition to purchasing protective equipment, training processes and the incorporation of new technologies. All this with practically the same funding per place as before the health crisis and by assuming these extraordinary expenses with their own funds, which if they continue like this can lead the sector to bankruptcy.

Urgently, “we demand greater support from public institutions and a firm commitment to the sector. It is important that the administrations compensate the expenses already incurred and regularize the public prices as soon as possible so that we can continue to provide quality care, ”said Bernab Blanco, President of AEDIS.

Employment protection for people with disabilities

In the area of ​​employment, it is necessary to take measures to protect workers with intellectual or developmental disabilities, a very vulnerable group and having particular difficulties in entering the labor market.

Most of these people work in the special employment centers (CEE) of the environmental social initiative AEDIS-Plena Inclusion. For this reason, we call on the government to give priority to these social economy enterprises and to take measures to maintain the employment of this group and the survival of this social and commercial fabric. Our proposals in this regard are as follows:

Temporarily increase the subsidy of the inter-professional minimum wage for each worker with particular difficulties of integration into the EEC to 75% of the SMI Create a specific contingency fund, linked to the maintenance of employment, to compensate for the economic and financial shortcomings caused by the current health crisis situation Invert in the CEECs themselves the savings that ERTES has made in terms of wage costs Guarantee the liquidity of the CEECs by anticipating, the autonomous communities, help to maintain employment

In the medium and long term, we also ask that “you count on us in the recovery, transformation and resilience plans being drawn up, so that we can participate in the overhaul of the support services for people with disabilities towards more appropriate models to meet new needs, as well as the modernization and digitization of our special employment centers, ”concludes Blanco.

