AEDIS supports 7 employment projects

A committee of AEDIS experts selected 7 employment projects, out of a total of 47 received in the call for help for professional integration projects, to promote improvement in the quality of employment of people with intellectual disabilities by creating new employment opportunities, including initiatives in the ordinary environment and investment projects to improve the prevention of occupational risks, or the maintenance of existing jobs by transforming their professions into special centers for employment (EEC).

This fifth edition of the DICE BBVA (Handicap, Innovation, Quality and Employment) call for projects, developed in collaboration with Plena inclusin and BBVA, distinguished the following projects by assessing the number of jobs created and / or maintained for people with disabilities. intellectual disability, the innovative nature of the proposals, the quality of employment and the social impact.

This initiative involves financial support of more than 120,000 euros for all the projects. It is estimated the creation of around 68 direct jobs for people with intellectual disabilities and the consolidation of 128.

This year highlights the variety of award-winning initiatives, including 4 new jobs in the EWC:

Asprodes Salamanca: creation of a personalized online cold food distribution network for the elderly and / or dependent with reach throughout the province of Salamanca, serving around 3,000 households.

Fundación para a Discapacidade e Emprego Juan XXIII: launch of a production service for native forest plants with particular attention to the reproduction of phenotypes from species unique to Galicia and carrying out environmental education and awareness activities for the school kids.

Fundaci Privada Aspros: creation of a complete collection service for non-industrial waste generated by a company (toners, capsules, cardboard, plastic, etc.) in addition to the current activity of the EWC of collecting, keeping or destroying confidential documentation of companies and institutions.

Valorados Foundation: digital transformation of the company to integrate innovation, digitization, security and sustainability as a development strategy.

As a novelty, two projects aiming to create jobs for people with intellectual disabilities in ordinary settings stand out:

Ams Employment Foundation: consolidation of a new transformative employment model as a starting point in the dreams and life plan of each person, to create a unique, open and personalized motivational itinerary that guarantees life choices in training and inclusive employment of each participant.

Aura Fundacin project: promotion of new training methodologies and new post-Covid placement measures, with the aim that new technologies do not pose new obstacles, but rather new opportunities for people with disabilities.

And finally, in the modality of investment projects in improving the prevention of occupational risks, Icaria Iniciatives Socials will develop a series of measures in this area, such as the training of workers, the acquisition of protective equipment and disinfection and improvement of the ventilation system of the EWC facilities.

