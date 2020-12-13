AENOR certifies Umivale’s corporate social responsibility report

For the eighth year in a row, the Spanish Association for Standardization and Certification AENOR has certified the mutual social responsibility report of companies, corresponding to the 2019 financial year.

Through an audit, AENOR verified that the documentation included in the mutual society’s sustainable development report complies with the requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) in version 4, which is the international standard for the preparation of sustainable development reports.

“The importance of corporate social responsibility at Umivale lies in our philosophy of sustainable development through a management system, knowing that we are an entity concerned with human rights, society and the environmental impacts that our actions generate. . This report based on the GRI standard reflects the significant economic, environmental and social impacts of the organization. For this reason, she takes a strategic approach based on materiality and analyzes the impact of the mutual’s activity on sustainability, ”said the organization’s head of organization, Jess Santiago.

Regarding the actions carried out in the field of social responsibility, Umivale obtained in 2019 the Bequal Plus label as a company committed to the inclusion of people with disabilities, “one step further after obtaining the Bequal label in 2016 and which represents the recognition of the advances and improvements implemented at Umivale for the integration of people with disabilities ”, underlined the Managing Director of Umivale, Hctor Blasco.

Also in 2019, the mutual organization received for the third consecutive year the European ambassadors of excellence, rewarded by the Excellence in Management Club for having exceeded 650 points in the EFQM model.

In terms of environmental management, “we are continuing our desire to reduce, for an additional year, our consumption of energy, paper, water and hazardous waste despite the sharp increase in health activity,” said Blasco. . “In this sense, we are currently in the structuring phase of an Environmental Management Plan, with a horizon of four years, which stems from the need to combine the various initiatives in terms of sustainable development under the same approach, aligning with the corporate mission which emphasizes health. These results are the result of the effort and dedication of all the people who work to make Umivale a benchmark of excellence in Spain in the field of occupational health ”, he added.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital