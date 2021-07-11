AENOR relies on the talent of the youngest

The Inspiring Girls Foundation, which works to increase girls’ self-esteem and professional ambition, as well as their professional expectations, through the experience of female volunteers from all sectors, has signed a collaboration agreement with the AENOR.

Thus, AENOR is associated as a collaborating company of Inspiring Girls and joins the corporate volunteering in which AENOR professionals will participate who wish to give an hour per year for the women of tomorrow and be part of the “Back to school ”.

In addition to promoting campaigns in schools, AENOR will organize an open day during which girls can visit its laboratory and organize a meeting with professional women of the organization as part of the Day of the Girl of science next year.

“We are very happy to be able to add to our project a benchmark company like AENOR, with which we share strategic objectives such as support for equal opportunities, balance and professional diversity from school. AENOR’s goals include supporting girls to discover different employment options from an early age, which are aligned with Inspiring Girls’ mission, ”explains Marta Prez Dorao, President of Inspiring Girls. .

From AENOR, Susana Pedrero, Corporate Director of People and Organization, says “Inspiring Girls is an initiative aligned with our commitment to gender equality, and that is not possible if we do not focus on on our boys and girls. This collaboration will allow us to bring our vision closer to schools and educational centers so that girls know examples of professional women with very different profiles (engineers, architects, IT experts, managers …) their expectations and their dreams.

The agreement between Inspiring Girls and AENOR contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in points 4 (quality education), 5 (gender equality) and 10 (reduction of inequalities).

AENOR has maintained proactive action in promoting and promoting measures aimed at achieving genuine equality both within the organization and in society as a whole; being equal opportunities between women and men a strategic principle of its Company and Human Resources Policy. In all areas where the activity of AENOR is carried out; from selection to staff promotion, including salary policy, training, occupational health or work-life balance, it assumes the principle of equal opportunities between women and men . Likewise, it promotes the extension among all organizations of good practices in this area, through certifications in Gender Equality and Equal Pay.

