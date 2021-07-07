Afghan government meets Taliban in Tehran attack by Islamist militia in badghis province

Strong points:

Iran said an Afghan government delegation met with the Taliban. Tehran

Iran’s foreign ministry said an Afghan government delegation met Taliban leaders in the capital Tehran on Wednesday. This meeting comes at a time when Taliban terrorists are moving very quickly towards Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, carrying out horrific attacks after the withdrawal of American troops. The Taliban launched vigorous attacks for the first time on Kalat-e-Nav, the capital of Baghghis province.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif, opening this conversation in Tehran, welcomed the withdrawal of his enemy American troops. Zarif warned that today the Afghan people and leaders must make difficult decisions for the future of their country. In this dialogue, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the chief negotiator on behalf of the Taliban, speaks.

On the other hand, former Vice President Younis is involved in legal negotiations on behalf of the Afghan government. Meanwhile, Afghan government officials have vowed they will survive by taking back neighborhoods lost to the Taliban. Thousands of commandos have been deployed for counterinsurgency operations in the northern region after 1,000 government troops fled to Tajikistan. Now the Taliban have captured 10% of the districts of Afghanistan.

According to information and reports received from the authorities, some countries have closed their consulates located in this area due to the Taliban victory in the northern regions of Afghanistan. At the same time, reserve troops in Tajikistan are called upon to provide security and safety along the southern border. According to reports from Tajikistan, around 1,000 Afghan soldiers crossed the border and fled to Tajikistan due to the advancing Taliban forces.

A statement issued by the Tajik government said Monday that President Emomali Rakhmon had ordered the dispatch of 20,000 reserve troops to further strengthen the border with Afghanistan. The exodus of the Afghan army comes after the Taliban took over most of the northeastern districts of Badakhshan province. Several districts laid down their arms without a fight, while hundreds of Afghan National Security and Defense Forces soldiers crossed the border to protect the province’s northern border with Tajikistan. The Turkish and Russian consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of the northern Balkh province and the fourth largest city in Afghanistan, are said to be closed.