Afghan Government Taliban Doha Talks: Taliban, Afghan Government Not Discussing Ceasefire, Announce Continued Talks

Doha

Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban were unsuccessful at a meeting held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in a situation bordering on war in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the two sides issued a joint statement indicating that the talks will continue to reach an agreement in the coming times. Both the Taliban and the Afghan government have stressed that civilian infrastructure will not be targeted. However, no agreement has been reached on a ceasefire.

“The two parties to the talks have agreed to continue the talks until an acceptable solution is found,” said a joint statement from Abdullah Abdullah, the Afghan leader and the No. 2 leader of the Ghani government. Such meetings will continue in the days to come. The heads of the delegation asked their interlocutors to intensify their talks. He also said that it is necessary to reach an agreement which will be based on the basic principles of Islam and benefit the Afghan people.

The level of violence in Afghanistan has dramatically increased

The Taliban and Afghan governments have agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to all parts of the country and prevent civilian casualties. These talks take place at a time when the level of violence in Afghanistan has dramatically increased following America’s withdrawal. The Taliban leader said on Sunday that the Taliban wanted a political solution to the decades-long war in the country. Taliban leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada’s statement came amid the peace talks in Doha.

Earlier, the first round of peace talks took place in Doha on Saturday and the second round of talks took place on Sunday evening. US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is also in Doha and at a conference in Tashkent last week he expressed hope for a reduction in violence and a ceasefire. three-day fire during Bakrid. Akhundzada said: "The Islamic Emirate supports all opportunities for a political solution and the establishment of an Islamic system in the country. The Taliban called their government the Islamic Emirate during their reign.

Taliban capture many districts of Afghanistan

