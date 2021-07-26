Afghan National Army against Taliban: Afghan soldiers seek refuge in Pakistan after losing military border posts with Taliban fighters

Islamabad

46 members of the Afghan army fled to Pakistan after the Taliban took over the border post at the Pakistani border. It is said that their posts were captured by Taliban fighters. Afghan soldiers have since crossed the international border and taken refuge in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident took place on Sunday evening in the Arundu sector of the Chitral district when the local commander of the Afghan National Army (ANA) asked the Pakistani military for shelter and safe passage, the military said. Pakistani.

Pakistani army confirmed the existence of Afghan soldiers

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media wing of the Pakistani army, 46 soldiers, including five officers belonging to the ANA and the border police, applied for asylum because “they cannot not attend Pak-Afghan international trade. due to the security situation in Afghanistan “. were unable to maintain their military posts at the border. The Pakistani army contacted the Afghan authorities to obtain information and the necessary formalities.

Afghan vice president slammed Taliban-Pakistan alliance, said – we know where the guns come from

Pakistan gives refuge to Afghan soldiers

The Pakistani military said 46 soldiers, including five officers, received shelter and safe passage in Pakistan after contacts with Afghan authorities and necessary military procedures. Afghan soldiers received food, shelter and necessary medical care in accordance with established army standards. According to Dawn News, the military said these soldiers will be returned to Afghan government officials in a respectful manner after due process.

Pakistan Taliban News: Has the Pakistani army entered Afghanistan? seen with Taliban fighters

The situation worsened after the withdrawal of US troops

The Taliban have stepped up their attacks on Afghan security forces since the United States announced it would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by September. The increase in Taliban attacks has forced hundreds of soldiers and other officials to seek refuge in neighboring Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan.

Impact of Chinese threat on Pakistan will increase safety for Chinese workers working at CPEC

Afghan soldiers have already sought refuge

In a similar incident on July 1, at least 35 Afghan soldiers asked the Pakistani military for shelter and safe passage due to their inability to maintain their military post along the international border between Pakistan and Pakistan. Afghanistan. According to the military, they were also allowed safe entry into Pakistan and, after due process, were handed over to Afghan government officials.

Relations with the Chinese Taliban: China, frightened by Islamist terrorists in Xinjiang, will wage a “war” in Afghanistan with Pakistan

1,000 Afghan soldiers fled to Tajikistan

The Afghan army has recently come under heavy pressure from the Taliban. Earlier in July, more than 1,000 Afghan security agents crossed the border into Tajikistan following Taliban attacks. After that, Tajikistan also stepped up vigilance at the border. Russia supports Tajikistan in this vigil. Russian tanks patrol Tajik territory along the Afghan border.