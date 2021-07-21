Afghan National Army vs. Taliban: Taliban strategy to capture border could pose great threat to Afghan government

Kabul

After the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, Taliban fighters prepare to win without a fight. The Taliban are now seated more firmly at the border post in Afghanistan than the government in Kabul. In such a situation, it is to be feared that this terrorist organization is preparing to strategically seize the country without causing much bloodshed. Trade stopped at border posts controlled by the Taliban. In such a situation, the Afghan government faces a huge loss of revenue. Apart from that, due to the disruption of supplies, there is also a shortage of food and drink in the capital Kabul.

Taliban capture most of Afghan border

The Taliban have captured major highways and border posts in the provinces of Herat, Farha, Kandahar, Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan connecting Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Imports and exports of $ 2.9 billion go through these channels. The Afghan government of Ashraf Ghani currently occupies border posts with Iran and Pakistan in the provinces of Nangarhar, Paktya, Paktika, Khost and Nimroj. The total value of trade through these routes is approximately $ 2 billion. Even America is shocked by this well thought out plan by the terrorists. Many experts in the US military have also warned of the rise of the Taliban.

War continues between Taliban and Afghan army

Heavy fighting broke out over the occupation of two border posts with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Taliban fighters and government forces have been fighting for several days to consolidate their dominance in Jowjan and Balkh provinces. Surrounded by land, Afghanistan is bordered by Iran to the west, Pakistan to the east and south, and Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to the north. A narrow strip of Wakhan in the northeast with parts of northern Pakistan connects Afghanistan with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China.

Kabul on the verge of tackling food shortage

These neighboring countries give Afghanistan access to the sea and do most of the trade. Experts monitoring the war in Afghanistan believe the Taliban is increasingly trying to strategically shut down Afghan government resources used for administration, warfare, energy and even food. Taliban fighters have reached the capital Kabul. The Taliban fired several rockets during presidential prayers in Kabul on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. The fall of these rockets in the green zone, considered very safe, sowed fear in the minds of people about the Taliban.

The Afghan government will not last long!

Asia Times quoted Jan Achakzai, a former Pakistani provincial government advisor in Balochistan, as saying that Ashraf Ghani’s Afghan government would not last long. The Taliban have closed strategically important lines. Not only that, the supply line also shut down due to Taliban control over the borders. He said the balance of power in Afghanistan seems increasingly tilted in favor of the Taliban.

Taliban occupy border with effective strategy

Analysts expect the capital Kabul and other government-controlled areas to face severe food and energy shortages soon if the Taliban continues to aggressively seize the borders. They think the Taliban is occupying the borders as an effective strategy. Its aim is to force the de facto government surrender.

There will be a huge increase in Taliban income

They believe the Taliban will soon begin to levy heavy duties and taxes on export and import goods. He did the same in 1990 when Afghanistan was controlled by the Taliban. This will increase the income of the Taliban and they will be able to continue the war with the government for a long time. In such a situation, this strategy of the Taliban will be very heavy for the Afghan army and government.