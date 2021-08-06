Afghan officials not safe even in Kabul, Taliban kill head of state media wing – head of Afghan government media department Dawa Khan Menapal assassinated by Taliban

Kabul

Dawa Khan Mainapal, head of the Afghan government’s information and media center, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kabul. Panic spread throughout the region as gunmen indiscriminately shot a car in a highly secure area of ​​the Afghan capital. Police and security agencies who reached the place surrounded the entire area, but so far no assailants have been caught. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Afghan media outlet Tolo News, the incident happened Friday afternoon on Darul Aman Road, west of Kabul. Prior to assuming the post of Head of the Media and Information Center, he served as the spokesperson for the Vice President from 2016 to 2020. Menapal also served as the head of the Government Information and Media Center in Kandahar in 2015.

Dawa Khan was a resident of Jabul province

He resided in Zabul province in southern Afghanistan. He held a bachelor’s degree in law and political science from Kabul University. Menapal had worked as a journalist for Radio Azadi before his appointment to the government.