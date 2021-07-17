Afghan peace conference: Afghan peace conference in Pakistan suspended after Taliban tension

Islamabad

Pakistan announced the postponement of the Afghan peace conference amid controversy over its support for the Taliban. The conference was due to start on Saturday in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. Pakistan said many top Afghan leaders would attend. Pakistan has now declared that the Afghan peace conference will now be held after Eid-ul-Azha. Same Friday, Imran Khan and Ashraf Ghani clashed in Tashkent over the issue of support for the Taliban.

The conference was scheduled to take place July 17-19

The Afghan peace conference was to be held in Islamabad from July 17-19. The Afghan government had not yet opened its cards to attend this meeting. The Taliban also said they had held several separate meetings with Pakistan. He will therefore not participate in this meeting.

Pakistan said – will organize after Eid-ul-Azha

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a brief statement that the Afghan peace conference, scheduled for July 17-19, 2021 in Islamabad, has been postponed to Eid-ul-Azha. The new conference date will be announced at a later date. This year, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21. The announcement of the postponement of the conference came after the Foreign Ministry in another statement rejected remarks by Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh that the Pakistani Air Force was helping Taliban militants in the border areas of Chaman and Spin Boldak.

Taliban capture most of Afghanistan

In recent days, a fierce battle has erupted between the Taliban and Afghan security forces in the town of Spin Boldak in Kandahar. Taliban militants have seized dozens of districts in recent weeks and are now believed to control about a third of the country before the complete withdrawal of US and Western troops from Afghanistan on September 11.

Imran-Ashraf clash in Tashkent

At a conference in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on Friday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani denounced the Pakistani government, saying Islamabad was fueling violence in Afghanistan. Ghani said more than 10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan crossed the border and entered his country last month. He said Taliban militants who were injured in clashes with Afghan forces are being treated in hospitals in Pakistan.

The Pak Air Force accused of helping the Taliban

Earlier Thursday, Afghan Vice President Saleh tweeted on Thursday that the Pakistan Air Force had given (an) official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any attempt to drive the Taliban out of the area of Spin Boldak would be countered by the Pakistani Air Force and he would be crushed. The Pakistani Air Force is providing air support to the Taliban in some areas.

Pakistan rejected

Pakistan’s foreign ministry vehemently denied the allegations. The Foreign Ministry has declared that we are committed to peace in Afghanistan and that we will continue to fight for it despite the distractions.