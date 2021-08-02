Afghan police Ford Ranger car driven by Pakistani Taliban policemen donated

Strong points

Pakistan, committed to helping the Taliban by sending thousands of terrorists to Afghanistan, began to reap its rewards and the Taliban gave it a car.

Poor Pakistan, which is trying to help the Taliban by sending thousands of terrorists to Afghanistan, has started to reap its rewards. Taliban terrorists wrest their new vehicles from Afghan police, smuggle them and give them to Pakistani police. Not only that, the Pakistani police have also started to use it. A video of one of these vehicles has gone viral on social media.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman released video of the incident and exposed the infamous friendship between Pakistan and the Taliban. He said: “An Afghan police Ford Ranger is driving on the roads of Pakistan. Taliban terrorists smuggle these vehicles from Afghanistan and turn them over to Pakistani security forces. The Taliban are not fighting for Islam, but for Islamabad.

Pak opened fire on Afghan soil

A video of Pakistani policemen driving an Afghan police vehicle went viral as the Pakistani military once again opened fire on Afghan soil in violation of international law. An Afghan civilian was injured in this shooting. Since then, the Afghan Ministry of Defense has reacted strongly. A few days ago, in the Spin Boldak region, the Pakistani army was seen in Afghan territory across the international border.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman tweeted that the Pakistani military fired a D-30 rocket (howitzer cannon *) at Kunar province this afternoon. A civilian was injured in a rocket attack in the Shelton district. He said the attack was a violation of international law and contrary to the principles of good neighborliness. It is believed that due to this attack by the Pakistani army, the tension between the two countries could increase further.