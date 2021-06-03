Afghan security forces killed 100 Taliban militants – Whidbey Daily News

50 militants have been injured in the military operation. Many weapons have also been seized during this period.

Kabul. Afghan security forces launched a major offensive against Taliban militants on Wednesday. The attack killed more than a hundred militants in 24 hours.

More than a hundred Taliban militants were killed in fighting with security forces in 24 hours, according to the Afghan Defense Ministry. The ministry said more than a hundred militants had been killed in recent encounters with Afghan security forces and the Taliban.

Seize many weapons

Along with this, 50 terrorists have been injured in military operations in different places. Many weapons have also been seized during this period. Some amount has also been destroyed. In the last 24 hours, major counter-terrorism operations were carried out in Lagman, Corner, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Pakhiyada, Maidan Maidan, Khajud, Jabul, Budgi, Herat, Faryab, Hellman and Baghlan provinces. According to media reports, the militants had set up 35 different types of mines in many parts of the country. They were neutralized by the security forces.

The Taliban insurgency escalated

Significantly, there has been an increase in violence and Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan in recent days. However, no official announcement has been made by the Taliban so far. According to a report, he has started handling security posts in several places across the country.