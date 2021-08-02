Afghan Taliban flags surprise visitors in a park in Islamabad near the Pakistani Parliament:

Strong points

Imran Khan and Bajwa are working hard to bring the Taliban to power in Afghanistan Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa suffered a major setback in their own country A group of young people in the capital Islamabad waved the national flag of Afghanistan near Parliament Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who are doing their best to bring the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, have suffered a major setback in their own country. In Islamabad, in the heart of Pakistan, a group of young people began hoisting the Afghan national flag inside Lake View Park near the Parliament on Sunday. Pakistani security agencies became alert after the incident was discovered.

Many of the country’s important government buildings, including the Parliament, are located within a distance of where this Afghan flag was raised. It is said that these young people also waved the white flag of the Taliban. The Dawn newspaper quoted sources as saying that a group of 20 to 25 young people were posing with the flags of Afghanistan and the Taliban in the evening. Upon receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene and questioned the youngster.

Pakistani jihadists join Taliban, returning from Afghanistan as corpses

Afghan and Taliban flags were waved inside the park

Police have yet to register a case in this case. Police admitted Afghan and Taliban flags were waved inside the park. Note that in the ongoing war in Afghanistan, a large number of jihadists from Pakistani madrasas have also reached. Many jihadists have also been killed in action against the Afghan army. They are buried in Balochistan and in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, Taliban terrorists are also present.

In addition, the Pakistani army again opened fire on Afghan territory in violation of international law. An Afghan civilian was injured in this shooting. Since then, the Afghan Ministry of Defense has reacted strongly. A few days ago, in the Spin Boldak region, the Pakistani army was seen in Afghan territory across the international border.