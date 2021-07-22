Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh tweeted Pakistan’s surrender to India Photo after Pakistan lagged behind: Pakistanis were trolling Afghan Vice President and stopped talking with India photo

Strong points

Afghan Vice President Opens Front Against Infamous Pakistan-Taliban Friendship After Amarullah Saleh’s rocket attack, Pakistanis trolled for bowing for a while.

Afghan Vice President Amarullah Saleh has opened a front against the infamous friendship of Pakistani terrorists and the Taliban. Pakistanis and Taliban started trolling him on Twitter after Amarullah Saleh briefly bowed after a rocket attack during prayers at Afghan Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The Afghan vice president stopped talking about the Pakistani troll army by posting a photo of India.

In fact, this photo is from the 1971 war in which the Pakistanis had to surrender to the Indian army. Amarullah Saleh wrote: “There is no such image in our history and there will never be such an image. Yes, yesterday when the rocket passed over us and fell a short distance away, I panicked for a few seconds. Dear Pakistani Twitter attackers, the Taliban and terrorism will not heal the wound you find in this photo. Find another way.

Pakistanis have hot peppers

This tweet from Saleh has gone viral and has garnered over 5,000 retweets so far. And over 18 people liked it. After this tweet, Pakistanis also received hot pepper. Previously, Saleh had exposed to the world the infamous friendship of Pakistan and the Taliban in the war in Afghanistan. Sahel tweeted that the Pakistani Air Force had officially warned the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to remove the Taliban from the Spin Boldak area would result in retaliation.

The Afghan vice president said the Pakistan Air Force is now providing close air support to the Taliban in some areas. Spin Boldak is known as the Chaman Frontier in Pakistan. Recently, the Taliban seized this border by driving out the Afghan army. After seizing the border post built in the Spin Boldak region of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, the Taliban obtained three billion rupees.