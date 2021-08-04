Afghanistan against India: Taliban attacks with Lashkar E Taiba Afghan government asks India for help S Jaishankar at United Nations Security Council session

Strong points

Afghanistan has admitted for the first time that Lashkar terrorists are wreaking havoc in their country. 3 lakhs were moved to Kabul

Shocked by the horrific attacks by Taliban terrorists, Afghanistan has publicly acknowledged for the first time that terrorists from the Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba are wreaking havoc in their country. Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar held talks with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday about Taliban violence. Hanif met with foreign diplomats and said 3,000 people had been killed and 300,000 displaced in Taliban violence.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan, it was said that the Foreign Minister said there are 10 Taliban terrorists from the Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan, Al Qaeda, East Turkestan Islam Movement, Ansarullah etc. They are wreaking havoc with thousands of terrorists. The Afghan Foreign Minister met with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to end Taliban violence.

India takes over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council

Hanif called India’s foreign minister on Tuesday when the Afghan defense minister’s residence in Kabul was attacked by a suicide bombing. So far, 10 people have died in this attack. Hanif also briefed the Indian envoy on the security situation in Afghanistan and the link between Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Taliban. Afghanistan’s request for an emergency meeting comes at a time when India has assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Hanif praised India’s role in Afghanistan. He also called on the UN and the international community to play a bigger role. He said more than 100 people were murdered and girls were forced into forced marriages in the Spin Boldak region, adjacent to Pakistan. In addition, 300 public infrastructure in areas controlled by the Taliban was destroyed. After capturing rural areas, Taliban militants have now stepped up their attacks in urban areas.