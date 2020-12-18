afghanistan children killed: afghanistan bomb hidden in rickshaw, 11 children killed in explosion – rickshaw explosion in eastern afghanistan kills 11 children

Kabul

Eleven children were killed and 20 others injured when a bomb exploded on Friday in a rickshaw hidden in Ghazni province, eastern Afghanistan. Waheedullah Jumazada, spokesman for the governor of Ghazni province, said the attack took place in Gillan district in the afternoon. He said the bombing occurred when the driver entered the village to sell goods with a motorized rickshaw and was quickly surrounded by children.

According to Jumazada, the number of victims could increase. No organization immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The spokesperson said investigations were underway to find out why the children were being targeted. Incidents of violence have escalated in recent months, despite ongoing talks between the Afghan government in Qatar and extremist Taliban negotiators to end the two-decade-long war.

US-Taliban meeting

The attack comes at a time when U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Miley held a meeting with Taliban leaders in Doha on Tuesday to discuss military aspects of the US-Taliban deal without making any announcements. prior. The deal aims to prepare the ground for direct peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

After the Doha talks, the general met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who had gone to Kabul for consultations. Miley stressed that both sides must reduce the violence quickly.