Afghanistan: China calls on its citizens to immediately leave war-torn country due to escalating violence in Afghanistan

Beijing

Amid escalating violence in Afghanistan prior to the withdrawal of US troops, China has called on its citizens to immediately leave the war-torn country. China’s notice to its citizens comes at a time when violence between Afghan security forces and the Taliban has escalated in recent weeks and militants have taken up several new neighborhoods in the country.

The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan has called on Chinese citizens to immediately leave the war-torn country due to the Taliban’s occupation of new territory before the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, South China reported. Morning Post.

The embassy called on Chinese citizens and organizations to exercise increased vigilance and strengthen emergency preparedness as the situation worsens.

It should be noted that according to the agreement between the United States and the Taliban in Doha on February 29, 2020, international troops are to withdraw from Afghanistan by September.