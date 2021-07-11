afghanistan india: pakistani terrorists with the taliban in afghanistan

Kabul

The Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan is intensifying and the danger of deepening its war with the Afghan army has also increased. After the US military left the country, it now appears that the Taliban do not even accept the peace deal with them. The media have claimed that fighters from Pakistan-backed terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are in the midst of the Taliban. With this, it has become more important for India to remain vigilant regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

Hindustan Times claimed in its report citing security agencies that these terrorist organizations are active in the Afghan provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar as well as in Helmand and Kandahar. The border of these four regions is with Pakistan. According to the report, fighters from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jangvi, Jamaat-ul-Arhar, Lashkar-e-Islam and Al-Badr were also seen in large numbers.

Among them, more than 7,000 terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba are said to be active. These organizations have also made new recruits for Afghanistan and the military leader of the Afghan Taliban, Mullah Mohammad Yacoub, works closely with Lashkar and Jaish. According to the claim, Taliban fighters are being trained at a Lashkar camp in Hyderabad, Pakistan’s Punjab province, where the Pakistani army is also providing assistance.

Their units of 200 terrorists have been formed, in which there are also 5 to 8 suicide bombers. Officials from Pakistani intelligence agencies are also working with them. It should be noted that this report of nexus between the Taliban and these terrorist organizations that are growing in Pakistan came at a time when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was targeting Pakistan.

Durand Line Dispute: targeting Pakistan, Afghanistan Question from the president to the Taliban: “Fight for the country or for a foreigner?” “

Ghani’s target on Pakistan

Ghani told the Taliban that if he liked Afghanistan, he would not obey the Durand line. The Durand Line is a line drawn by the British between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which Kabul does not recognize. He also asked if the Taliban was fighting for the country or at the behest of another country. Obviously his complicity with Pakistan is not hidden from anyone.

India must be vigilant

The Pakistani military, intelligence agencies and terrorist organizations joining the Afghan Taliban may worry India. It has already been discussed in many international forums that the land of Afghanistan should not be used to promote terrorism in other parts of the world. Peace in Afghanistan is crucial for India’s security given the tensions with South Asia, particularly Pakistan.