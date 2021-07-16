afghanistan indian army Taliban: Jaishankar in action against taliban terrorists, will India send its army to Afghanistan? – s jaishankar meeting with iranian leader of russia on taliban issue, india will send indian army to afghanistan

Kabul

After a long gap of almost 20 years, Afghanistan appears to be on its way again towards a brutal regime of Taliban terrorists. The Taliban claim to have captured 85% of the country. Pakistan has also deployed all its forces to bring the “Taliban Raj” back to Afghanistan. In this hour of disaster, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also stepped into action. Jaishankar constantly travels from Iran to Russia. Meanwhile, this discussion is gathering steam in strategic circles, will India send its army to Afghanistan to thwart the infamous Taliban-Pakistan movement? Let’s understand the whole thing ….

To conquer the “Mission Afghanistan”, the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs first launched it from Qatar. Qatar, a country in West Asia, is the same place where the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban was signed. After that, Jaishankar reached Iran, Russia, Tajikistan and now Uzbekistan. In Tashkent, the Indian Foreign Minister met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation there after the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country. Jaishankar said he reiterated India’s support for peace, stability and development in Afghanistan. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Multilateral Connectivity Summit.

Jaishankar meets with Afghan President

Jaishankar meets from Russia to US representative

Indian Foreign Minister tweeted: “Glad to meet President Ashraf Ghani. Discussion of the current situation in and around Afghanistan. Reiterates its support for peace, stability and development in Afghanistan. Not only that, the Indian Foreign Minister also met with the United States Special Representative in Afghanistan Zalmai Khalilzad. Jaishankar arrived in Tashkent after a two-day visit to Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe. Jaishankar attended an important meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe. The foreign ministers of SCO countries had serious discussions about the worsening situation due to the growing influence of the Taliban in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.

In fact, the United States has withdrawn 95% of its troops from Afghanistan and wants to complete the withdrawal process by the end of August, after nearly two decades of presence in the war-torn country. The Taliban have carried out a series of attacks in Afghanistan in recent weeks. In his remarks at the SCO meeting on Wednesday, Jaishankar said Afghanistan’s future cannot be its past and the world is against violence and power grabbing. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Pakistan will also hold a peace meeting. Pakistan has now started providing air support to the Taliban.

Taliban attack on Indo-Afghan friendship symbol

The Taliban have now started attacking the Salma Dam, believed to be a symbol of Indo-Afghan friendship. India had spent millions of rupees on the Salma Dam and it was one of India’s costliest projects in Afghanistan. This dam not only produces electricity, but also provides water for irrigation of the land. Now the Taliban have started to destroy this dam and are continuously raining bombs. The Salma dam is located in the province of Herat in Afghanistan. The dam was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in 2016. Officials said Taliban militants were raining shells with rockets and artillery.

Terrorist attacks could increase in India

“Terrorist attacks could increase in India under Taliban rule”

Experts say that if the Taliban come to power, terrorists in Pakistan may step up terrorist attacks in Kashmir and other parts of India as before. Pakistan can use the Taliban terrorists to its advantage. Meanwhile, it has been reported that India has had talks with the Taliban behind the scenes, but so far there is no concrete response from the Taliban. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said India was providing arms to the Afghan army. Not only that, the Taliban also called on India to prove its impartiality before entering into talks. In a conversation with Foreign Policy magazine, Suhail Shaheen said that if India is to speak with the Taliban, it will first have to prove its impartiality.

India gives arms to the Afghan government: the Taliban

A Taliban spokesman said India was in favor of the Afghan government put in place by foreigners. They are not with us. If they stick to their policy of supporting the government imposed on Afghans, perhaps they should be concerned. It is bad policy that will not protect them. India has been vigilant in supporting any military organization or militia in Afghanistan from the very beginning. India has also learned a great deal from defense assistance to the Northern Alliance. Shaheen said: “We have received reports from our commanders that India is providing arms to the other side. How is it possible that they want to talk to the Taliban but are practically providing weapons, drones, everything to Kabul? It’s contradictory.

Request to send the Indian army to Afghanistan

Should India send an army to Afghanistan?

Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, discussion in strategic circles has intensified over whether India should send its army to foil the infamous Taliban-Pakistan conspiracy. According to Foreign Policy, the Afghan government is not happy with the news of talks between India and the Taliban. The Afghan government has called on India to provide more support at this time of crisis. Afghanistan said America is going to give it $ 4.5 billion every year. It also includes a large amount of weapons. Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Fareed Mamundzay said: “We have not yet requested military assistance from India, but she may have to. He said that if talks with the Taliban fail, then we can seek military help from India. US intelligence agencies predict that the Afghan government could fall within the next 6 months. In such a situation, Afghanistan needs immediate assistance.

Prominent diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, who served as Indian Ambassador to the United Nations, said there was no chance India would send its army to Afghanistan. Speaking to Foreign Policy Magazine, he said: “We have our own challenges at our borders. In the current situation, I don’t think there will be political or public acceptance for this. At the same time, another analyst Rahul Bedi claims that India has opposed the intervention of foreign forces in any country. He said India had donated four helicopters, artillery shells, small arms and radars to Afghanistan. He said India can donate arms but will not send an army. He said there are 3,100 Indian nationals present in Afghanistan.

Taliban domination over most parts of Afghanistan

Afghan analysts disagree with the logic of not sending the army

Afghan analysts disagree with the logic that Indian analysts do not send troops. He says that if the United Nations sends peacekeepers to Afghanistan, then India can help by sending its soldiers there. He said India and Pakistan can prevent Afghanistan from descending into lawlessness by sending in peacekeepers. The idea of ​​deploying peacekeeping troops in Afghanistan was first put forward by Zalmai Khalilzad, the US special representative in Afghanistan. It was Zalmai Khalilzad who led the US side of the Taliban peace talks.

It is also said that China also wants to send peacekeeping troops. Akbaruddin, who was an Indian diplomat to the United Nations, says that in the current situation, the idea of ​​sending peacekeeping troops cannot be implemented. He said that peacekeeping troops are sent to where there is peace and it must be maintained. Pakistan is helping the Taliban behind the scenes, so it will not be a natural peacekeeper in Afghanistan. At the same time, Pakistan also wants the Indian army not to enter Afghanistan.

India advised to talk to the Taliban

India should talk to Afghan Taliban (experts)

Many Indian analysts say India should have held talks with the Taliban. This too when the Taliban needed India. They say when everyone is negotiating with the Taliban, what is the harm in India doing it. The Taliban have also said they have no problem with India. It is said that in 2018 the Taliban leadership in Russia had talks with India. Analysts say that after the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, their tone has now changed. India has yet to confirm any talks with the Taliban. Security experts say that instead of sending troops to Afghanistan, India will further strengthen the security of the Line of Control in Kashmir. At the same time, he hopes the United States will keep the Afghan government afloat. It is not that only India is troubled by this threat. Russia, Iran and China also fear prolonging the civil war in Afghanistan. In such a situation, the coming days are very important for Afghanistan.