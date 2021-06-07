afghanistan Taliban attack: Taliban created chaos in Afghanistan, 119 people died in 2 days – Taliban attack created chaos in Afghanistan 119 people died in 2 days

Kabul

The level of violence in Afghanistan remains high, despite efforts to relaunch the stalled peace process. A total of 119 people were killed in clashes and security incidents in just two days (June 3-4). An official gave this information. Tolo News on Sunday quoted an official as saying 196 security personnel were also injured in the operation. According to the official, 54 people were killed on June 3, while 65 people were killed the next day. Of the 119 victims, 102 were members of the security forces.

In two days, 17 civilian casualties were reported, while 55 were injured, the official said. Meanwhile, Defense Ministry data showed 183 Taliban were killed in Afghan defensive operations in eight provinces on June 3 and 181 militants killed in six provinces on June 4. The Taliban, however, denied these figures. According to the country’s Independent Human Rights Commission, more than 2,950 civilians have been killed and more than 5,540 injured in the conflict last year.

At least two dead in car bomb attack

According to data from the Independent Human Rights Commission, 330 women and 565 children were killed in separate attacks last year. Previously, at least two people were killed and 18 others injured in a car bomb explosion at a district police station in Balkh province, northern Afghanistan. This information was obtained by citing sources. The incident took place on Sunday at the Balkh District Police Station, located northwest of the provincial capital Mazar-e-Sharif, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Heavy smoke spread across the sky from the explosion and this created panic, the official said. Provincial police spokesman Adil Shah Adil told Xinhua that the head of the district police’s criminal investigation department and an officer were killed and 18 others, including the district police chief, and several civilians were injured. Local residents told media that a Taliban suicide bomber detonated a hijacked military vehicle loaded with explosives at the entrance to the police station, destroying several buildings and vehicles.