afghanistan taliban india: US NATO troops India Afghanistan Taliban withdrawal: US troops withdraw from Afghanistan – Taliban move towards India

Washington

The Taliban could be raised again if US and NATO troops are withdrawn from Afghanistan before September 11. The use of this war-torn country as a haven for terrorists will be of concern to India. Experts have given this advice. US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that after nearly two decades in Afghanistan, all US troops will be withdrawn by September 11 of this year.

Subsequently, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) also declared that it would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. Biden said his administration would ask other countries in the region, especially Pakistan, Russia, China, India and Turkey, to help Afghanistan more. “They all have a significant stake in the stable future of Afghanistan,” he said.

Biden said, “We are not going to hastily call the troops back.” We will do so in a responsible, thoughtful and safe manner. We will do this in full coordination with our allies and partners, who now have many more security forces in Afghanistan than we do ”.

However, US experts and countries in the region, particularly India, will see the withdrawal of US troops from there and the activities of Taliban militants as a major concern.

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, US troops will ‘return home’ from Afghanistan, says Biden

“ Raising the head of the Taliban is worrying ”

Lisa Curtis, former vice-president to former administration president Donald Trump and senior director of the NSC for South and Central Asia for 2017-2021, said: “Countries in the region, especially the India, the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and there (in Afghanistan) will be very worried that the Taliban will raise its head again.

Curtis said: “When the Taliban controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s, they harbored, trained and recruited terrorists to raise funds in Afghanistan.” Many terrorists from terrorist organizations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were trained in India for acts such as the 2001 attack on Parliament.

Curtis, who served in the U.S. government for more than 20 years, and specializes in foreign policy and national security affairs, is currently a senior researcher and director of the Indo-Pacific security program at the Center for New American think tank. Security (CNAS). .

‘India can increase its role’

“Indian officials will also remember the close connection between terrorists and the Taliban who hijacked an Indian plane in December 1999,” he said. India can step up its role in regional efforts for peace and stability in the country, in line with the current UN effort to ensure that Afghan land cannot be used as an anti terrorist -Indian.

Hussain Haqqani, who had been Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States and currently director of South and Central Asian affairs at the Hudson Institute think tank, said: “India will fear that the territory occupied by the Taliban will once again become a refugee for the terrorists. ” He said the real question was whether the United States would continue to help the Afghan government even after the troops were recalled so that the people there would be able to counter the Taliban.

‘Biden’s plan could be fatal’

The Taliban have so far shown no interest in the peace process and have reiterated the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan during the Doha negotiations. The Washington Post said in its editorial that Biden’s plan to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan could be fatal for the region.

The Washington Post said: “President Biden has chosen the easiest way to withdraw from Afghanistan, but the consequences could be dangerous.” The New York Times said it could be difficult to ban terrorist organizations for a long time. The Wall Street Journal also published similar ideas.

According to the agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban in Doha, the United States agreed to withdraw its troops within 14 months. So far, 2,400 American soldiers have died in Afghanistan.