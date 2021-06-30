Afghanistan US Commander General Scott Miller warns Taliban to cease offensive or face airstrikes

Kabul

The top US commander in Afghanistan, General Austin Scott Miller, has threatened the Taliban that the US Air Force will carry out airstrikes if it does not stop occupying the country’s land. General Miller expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan as US forces withdrew. Earlier, the Taliban claimed they had captured 100 of the 400 districts in Afghanistan.

General Miller said: “What I want to see is that there is no air raid, but for that to happen the Taliban must stop all violence. He said: ‘To stop all of this, they have to stop the violent campaign. I also informed the Taliban about it. He insisted that the US military still has the capacity to conduct vigorous airstrikes against the militants.

“The Taliban are occupying more and more parts of the country”

The general said on Tuesday that the security situation in the country was deteriorating as the United States was on the verge of ending its so-called “eternal war.” General Austin S. Miller said the Taliban was seizing more and more districts in the country, many of which are of strategic importance, which was regrettable. He also warned that a civil war could break out in the country due to militias deployed to support the National Security Force.

Miller told reporters in Afghanistan that he currently possesses the weapon and is able to support Afghan security forces. At the same time, he said that only a political solution can bring peace to this war-torn country. “Peace will only come to Afghanistan through a political settlement,” he said. And it’s not just 20 years. In fact, it has been for 42 years.

Biden secured the return of September 11

Miller was not only referring to the American war, but he was also referring to the ten years of Russian occupation that ended in 1989. This war was followed by a fierce civil war in which some Afghan leaders deployed militias against the Taliban. Civil war gave birth to the Taliban, which seized power in 1996. US officials say that by July 4, US troops will be completely withdrawn from the country. But Miller refused to give a deadline.

President Joe Biden set September 11, and in April he announced that the remaining 2,500 to 3,500 US troops would be withdrawn by then. Meanwhile, the Taliban are seizing more and more neighborhoods, many of which are located in the north of the country where Afghan minorities live.