Afghanistan War News: The people of Herat march against Taliban support for Afghan forces by chanting Allah Hu Akbar during Ismail Khan’s appeal

Strong points

The city of Herat in Afghanistan has become a battleground between the Taliban and the Afghan army Thousands of Herat residents rose up against terrorist violence on Monday Residents of Herat launched slogans against the Taliban for show solidarity Herat

Thousands of people rose up against terrorist violence Monday evening in the city of Herat, which has become a battleground between the Taliban and the Afghan army. Residents of the city of Herat waved slogans of “Allah Hu Akbar” or “Allah is great” to show their solidarity. It is said that the call to lift this slogan was launched by Ismail Khan, the old Afghan leader raised like a rock against the Taliban.

In the video which has gone viral from Herat, thousands of people are seen standing on the roofs of their homes and waving slogans of Allah Hu Akbar. At the same time, he gave his full support to the Afghan army. Videos of this whole incident have now gone viral on social media. Afghan Vice President Amarullah Saleh tweeted that Herat was calling. Tonight, Herat is throwing slogans out loud.

‘Herat roars, Allah is not a product of Pakistan’

Saleh said that Allah is not a toy in the hands of the Taliban terrorists. Herat roared. Allah is not a product of Pakistan. Tonight, the people of Herat are either in the streets or on the roofs of their homes, extending their support to the Afghan army. In numerous viral videos on social media, the people of Herat are seen shouting Allah Hu Akbar’s slogans aloud everywhere.

Suffice to say that violent attacks continue for the seventh consecutive day to seize the capital of the province of Herat. The Taliban terrorists want to seize the city but obtain a response worthy of the fighters of Ismail Khan and the Afghan commands. Hundreds of commandos arrived to give a dignified response to the Taliban. The governor of Herat, Abdul General Abdul Sabur Kani, said the Afghan Air Force was bombing Taliban militants. The Taliban suffered heavy losses in this area.

Will fight for the safety of the city: Ismail Khan

The war in Herat is being waged by Mohammad Ismail Khan, a former leader of Jamiat-e-Islami. He called on the people of Herat to rise up against the Taliban. He also assured that he will fight his life for the safety of the city. Ismail Khan said it is the people’s responsibility to protect themselves from the Taliban. A large number of young people have now joined Ismail Khan.