Africa locust: African countries in crisis from second locust attack in India – African countries threaten second wave of locust attack this year

Nairobi

The year 2020 has been bad for East Africa not only because of the corona virus outbreak, but also because of the terrible locust attack. At the same time, these challenges continue into 2021. Locust teams are back, causing a food security crisis. The United Nations issued a warning earlier this year that a second, possibly deadlier attack had begun.

How much danger of grasshoppers?

Professor Francis Duncan of the University of the Witwatersrand reported that the first wave grasshoppers lay eggs in different places. Due to good rains, more eggs started to come out of these eggs and there is now a risk of a second wave. However, the local forecasting official says the coming months should be dry. In such a situation, there is less chance that the locust problem will take a more serious form.

The most threatened countries

Locusts have suffered the most in Kenya over the past 70 years. In addition, a total of 35 million people in Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen are at risk of food shortages. If the new attack is not stopped, that number could rise to 3.85 crore.

Locusts from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have created a lot of terror in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana as well as in India. Desert locusts in Pakistan also threatened food security. The already extreme economy had to face a worse situation.