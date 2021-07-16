African delta variant: third wave of coronavirus in Africa: third wave of corona virus in Africa

flight

After wreaking havoc in Europe, America and Asia, the corona virus is now taking a formidable form in Africa. According to the World Health Organization, there has been a 43% increase in the number of people who died from corona here in a week. In many countries on the African continent, cases of infection and the number of hospitalized patients are also increasing rapidly. Amid these conditions, there is also a shortage of oxygen and intensive care beds.

The death rate in Africa has reached 2.6%, 0.4% higher than the global average. Matsidisho Moeti, Africa regional director for WHO, says Africa’s third wave is on the way to destruction. The cases here have exceeded 60 lakhs.

10 cases of lakh in a month

The delta variant is rapidly spreading to 21 countries in Africa, which is having this effect. The worst-case scenarios are found in Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia. WHO Africa says that due to the inability to track the lockdown, cases here have increased even faster. 10 lakh cases were reported in just one month while it took three months to go from 40 lakhs to 50 lakhs.

Slow vaccination speed

At the same time, due to the disruption of vaccine supply, only 53 million doses have been administered so far while only 18 million Africans are fully immunized. This is significantly less than the entire population of 1.3 billion people on the continent. Moiti says it is necessary to speed up the vaccination. According to him, the supply is expected in the coming weeks as part of the American, European and COVAX scheme.