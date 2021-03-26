African elephants: African elephants in increasing danger of extinction New red list: according to the new red list, the threat of extinction of African elephants

Strong points:

Threat of extinction to African elephants, now only 415,000 African elephants remain on the red list, illegal hunting and habitat scarcity are reducing numbers of African elephants

One of the largest creatures on Earth, the African elephants are in danger of extinction. It is said that due to poaching and the end of the forest, a huge decrease in the number of these elephants has been observed. This is the reason why the African elephant has also been included in the new red list published by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), giving information on the organisms that are on the brink of l extinction of the earth.

IUCN included in the red list

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List released Thursday reported that two African elephant species are in the critically endangered or endangered category. IUCN Director General Bruno Oberle said we should stop poaching immediately. He also said that we should ensure that the habitat of the jungle and savanna elephants is protected.

African elephants may be extinct

Bruno Oberle also praised the work of some African countries, which have been successful in protecting elephants. The Swiss body said savannah elephants are in the endangered species category, while African wild elephants are on the critically endangered species list. These animals are more threatened with extinction in the near future. Elephants of these two species were previously thought to be the same, but for the first time after new genetic evidence, the two species have been classified separately.

86% reduction in the number of wild elephants in 31 years

IUCN has cited the data as saying that the elephant population in the African savannah has declined by at least 60 percent over the past 50 years. While the number of wild elephants found in Central Africa has declined by 86% over the past 31 years. Today, there are only 415,000 African elephants left on earth. The report also states that since 2008 the number of elephants has declined the most due to increased hunting.

These countries are trying to conserve elephants

Even after such a sharp decline in the number of African elephants, countries like Gabon and Congo are doing well to conserve elephants. To protect elephants in these countries, several types of government campaigns are also underway. The report says that if efforts are not launched soon for the conservation of these elephants, then a day will come when the entire species will be destroyed.