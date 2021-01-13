After 67 years, death given to American female prisoner will be shocked to know the crime – we execute the first woman in decades, know who Lisa Montgomery was and her crime

Washington

In the United States, a prisoner convicted of a crime that humiliates humanity has been punished. This is the first time in American history after 67 years that a female prisoner has received the death penalty. The woman was sentenced to death eight days before Biden became president. Please say Biden has been against capital punishment from the start.

Sentenced to death by injection of poison

Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m. after being injected with poisoning at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana province. During the process of serving the death penalty, the woman standing next to Montgomery leaned over and removed the mask from her face and asked if she had anything to say for the last time. The guilty woman said “No”. After which, the woman was injected with poison. The woman’s lawyer, Kelly Henre, said those involved in Lisa’s death sentence process should be ashamed of themselves.

The court heard the death sentence

Lisa Montgomery, a resident of the US state of Kansas, escaped after killing a pregnant woman and removing the baby from her womb. He was sentenced after a long trial after being arrested. The court sentenced the woman to death, calling the crime heinous. The woman was sentenced to death in Montgomery, a central prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

That was the whole thing

This case is 16 years old. On December 16, 2004, Montgomery went to adopt a dog at the home of 23-year-old dog seller Bobby Joe Stinnett in Skidmore, Northwest Missouri, about 170 miles from his home in Melvern, Kansas. Where he strangled the rope, killing dog seller Joe Stinnett.

Child strangled, then torn and stolen, after 16 years America will ‘die’ for a prisoner

16-year-old girl stolen

This woman had such a ghost of humanity that she tore the stomach out of the dead stenet and took the girl out of it and escaped. The police arrested her the next day, and the newborn was saved. The girl’s name is Victoria Joe, who is now 16.