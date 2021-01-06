After America, the EU will now approve Moderna’s Corona vaccine! Big meeting called – EU regulator set to approve Moderna vaccine on Wednesday

Amsterdam

The European Union’s pharmaceutical agency will hold an important meeting on Wednesday to consider approval of Moderna’s Kovid-19 vaccine. The European Union has already approved the Corona vaccine from Pfizer BioNotech. Since then, immunization work has also progressed rapidly in the 27 European countries. Meanwhile, the increasing speed of the corona virus in Europe has also raised concerns.

Corona cases are increasing rapidly in Europe

The meeting of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) comes at a time when many European countries are seeing a significant increase in cases of infection with the corona virus. Many countries are criticized for the slow pace of vaccination. The EMA has already approved the vaccine developed by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the German Bioentech.

Europe to receive massive aid from Moderna vaccine

Morderna’s vaccine approval will further help EU countries cope with the outbreak. Ahead of the meeting to consider approving the vaccine developed by Moderna, the agency said in a tweet that its experts are working hard to clarify any outstanding issues with the company.